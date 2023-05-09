Joe Biden's 'I Can't Do Much of Anything' Joke Sparks Wave of Memes

Joe Biden has been ridiculed on social media following a joke he made about his skills in a speech on Monday during a White House celebration.

The White House held a screening of the first episode of Disney+'s show American Born Chinese as part of a celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

After being introduced by Ke Huy Quan, who recently won an Oscar for his supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Biden took to the podium.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before a film screening in the East Room of the White House. Biden has been mocked for making a joke about his acting abilities. Getty

Much to the amusement of the crowd, Biden said: "My name is Joe Biden, I've never won an Academy Award.

"Can't act worth a damn, can't sing, can't dance, can't do much of anything."

But for Biden, who has been dogged by concerns about his age and mental fitness since he was elected president in 2020, this snippet of his speech has come back to haunt him.

It began to circulate on social media and was posted by the RNC Research Twitter page. The page is dedicated to "exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden," according to its bio, and has long been critical of the president.

The tweet by RNC Research has so far been viewed more than 65,000 times, retweeted 236 times and liked over 1,000 times since being posted on Monday evening.

BIDEN: "I've never won an Academy Award, can't act worth a damn, can't sing, can't dance, can't do much of anything..." pic.twitter.com/MkhOU89oCg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

Many social media users voiced their agreement with Biden's statement, emphasizing they also believed he "couldn't do much of anything."

Twitter user Adam Gruzs wrote: "Joe Biden, the entire world is thoroughly aware that you can't do much of anything."

Brian Doherty added: "Biden's single-handedly wrecked the economy. His greatest constancy in his 50 years in politics is being consistently wrong one very issue, foreign and domestic."

Parody Twitter page, ImMeme0 also shared the clip and wrote: "Listen to everyone stop laughing after realizing that Biden said the truth. Biden: 'I can't do much of anything.'"

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt's press secretary Will O'Grady retweeted the clip and wrote: "'I can't do much of anything...' First time I agree with Biden on something."

“I can’t do much of anything…”



First time I agree with Biden on something. https://t.co/8GkljEW6y8 — Will O'Grady (@WillOGrady61) May 9, 2023

Despite the mockery, Biden was praised by some social media users for hosting the event and celebrating Heritage Month at the White House.

Ahead of the screening, Twitter user LotusB10 wrote: "Thanks JoeBiden for highlighting #AAPI #AANHPI Heritage month, but will it make a difference where there's Fear or Hatred? We may all look alike, but we are a diverse race, & melting pot of culture, heritage, parenting, religious or not, etc."

Newsweek has contacted the White House via email for comment.

A new poll has shown that following Biden's announcement he is seeking reelection in 2024, voters are concerned about whether he will be too old for the role.

The former senator and vice president was 78 years old when he was sworn in as president in January 2021, making him the oldest individual to hold office in U.S. history.

A poll conducted by ABC News and The Washington Post found that more than two-thirds of respondents, 68 percent, feel he is too old to serve a second term as president.

The poll surveyed 1,006 U.S. residents by phone—either landline or cellular—from April 28 through May 3. The respondents identified as 26-25-41 percent Democrats, Republicans and independents, respectively.