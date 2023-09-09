U.S.

Joe Biden's First Amendment Legal Blow Sparks MAGA Reaction: 'This Is Huge'

By
U.S. Joe Biden Donald Trump First Amendment Free speech

Conservatives have taken to social media to celebrate after a federal appeals court ruled the Joe Biden administration likely violated the First Amendment by putting pressure on social-media companies to remove content that it regarded as misinformation.

The ruling was issued by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday. It came in response to a case brought by the states of Missouri and Louisiana, along with a conservative website owner and several individuals who opposed President Biden's COVID-19 policies.

Some American conservatives have long argued their views are being censored by major social-media companies, as well as in academia and the media. Arizona Republican Kari Lake said that Google has "a much bigger ability to decide who is running our country... than we the people" during a September 5 appearance before a committee of her state's legislature.

Liberals in turn have accused Republicans of undermining free speech. They point to the removal of some books concerning race and LGBTQ+ issues from school libraries in a number of GOP-controlled states and bans on the teaching of critical race theory.

President Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during Labor Day celebrations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 4, 2023. On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled his White House administration likely violated the First Amendment. JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY

In their ruling, affirming the original decision from a lower court, the three judges said: "Ultimately, we find the district court did not err in determining that several officials—namely the White House, the Surgeon General, the CDC [federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and the FBI—likely coerced or significantly encouraged social-media platforms to moderate content, rendering those decisions state actions. In doing so, the officials likely violated the First Amendment."

Issues on which the federal government was accused of pressuring social-media companies to remove content included: the Wuhan lab leak theory for the origins of coronavirus; the effectiveness of vaccines; and the content on the son of the president Hunter Biden's laptop.

Radio host Clay Travis, who backed Donald Trump in 2020, wrote that the verdict "may well be the most consequential first amendment case of the 21st century" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Travis later added: "If the government in power can restrict what opinions you can share then we no longer have a first amendment, meaning we no longer have a free country. What Joe Biden's administration did is the biggest governmental attack on the first amendment in any of our lives."

Fox News star Jesse Watters wrote on X: "A bombshell ruling by the 5th circuit court today, finding the Biden White House, the FBI and the CDC violated the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans..."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, whose state brought the original lawsuit, simply commented on X: "The First Amendment remains intact."

Republican Sen. Rand Paul welcomed the ruling, and called for tougher legislation protecting free speech. He posted: "Americans don't take infringements on their liberty lightly. Under my Free Speech Protection Act the government will no longer be able to cloak itself in secrecy to undermine the First Amendment."

The verdict was also celebrated by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit that says it is committed to protecting constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State.

The alliance wrote: "Big victory! The Fifth Circuit today has vindicated NCLA's clients who—like far too many Americans—have been victims of the unlawful federal censorship enterprise."

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment by email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC