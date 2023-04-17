Joe Exotic Sends Message to Donald Trump From Prison: 'Screwed Me Over'

Joe Exotic took aim at Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News and accused the former president of "screwing" him over.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, shot to fame as the star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The hit series, based on the world of big cat collectors and conservationists in the U.S., shed light on his eccentric life as the owner of a zoo in Oklahoma.

Exotic is serving a 21-year sentence following a conviction in 2019 on multiple charges, including two counts of hiring hitmen to murder wildlife activist Carole Baskin. He was also convicted of killing tigers and selling them across state lines.

Image of Joe Exotic from his 2024 Presidential campaign website. Joe Exotic recently took aim at Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News and accused the former President of screwing him over. Joe Exotic

He has since launched a bid for president in 2024, joining a growing field of presidential hopefuls including former President Donald Trump who continues to lead among likely Republican primary voters in most recent polls.

Exotic had previously called on Trump to pardon him and has asked President Biden to do the same.

Exotic spoke to Fox News' Lawrence Jones on Sunday and explained why he switched his campaign from the Libertarian Party to run as a Democrat. He also commented on Trump's recent legal troubles and ongoing indictment.

He said: "If the man broke the law, he needs to pay the price, no different than President Biden or Hunter Biden, Obama or anyone else. The system of two-party justice, of the rich and the poor, has got to stop. The constitution says equal justice for all."

When asked what message he had for Trump, Exotic said: "His administration is the one [that] screwed me over and put me in here for an agenda to stop you from owning a tiger and petting a baby tiger.

"All I have got to say to him is karma is a b****, ain't it."

Exotic has addressed the fact that he is running for president while serving a jail term. On his website, he called into question the validity of his sentence.

His website states: "Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it's not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here."

"I have been put here only because of the corruption in the Department of Justice, three felons that were told how to lie under oath to further this agenda, two corrupt Assistant U.S. Attorneys, two corrupt FBI Agents. and one corrupt Federal Wildlife Agent."

Exotic has said he plans on being the voice of the people with his campaign.

"This all has not a thing to do with me being able to be your voice. The best thing you have going for supporting me is that I am used to fighting my whole life just to get by. I am broke, they have taken everything I ever worked for away, and it's time we take this country back."

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump via email for comment.