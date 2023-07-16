News

Joe Exotic Wades In on Bud Light Fallout, Shares Mocked-Up Budweiser Can

By
News Tiger King Twitter Budweiser Bud Light

Incarcerated Tiger King star Joe Exotic has waded into the ongoing Bud Light fallout with a pitch to Budweiser featuring a mocked-up image of a beer can and a message about the attraction of the "world's favorite transphobic gay redneck."

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, 60, teased Budweiser bosses with a tweet posted by his team that hinted at how its parent company Anheuser-Busch could sell more beer as customers turn away from Bud Light.

In tweet on Saturday, Maldonado's team said: "Budweiser-Try putting the world's favorite transphobic gay redneck on a can and get back to selling beer. Joe Exotic 2024."

Maldonado is serving a 21-year sentence following a conviction in 2019 on multiple charges, including two counts of hiring hitmen to murder wildlife activist Carole Baskin. He was also convicted of killing tigers and selling them across state lines.

Joe Exotic and Budweiser can
A split image of Joe Exotic (left) and Budweiser cans. The "Tiger King" star teased Budweiser with his plan to help them sell more beer during the Bud Light fallout. Getty

The tweet included the message and a mocked-up Budweiser can with a photo of Maldonado next to a full-grown Tiger in place of the AB emblem at the center. It references the ongoing furor involving Bud Light, another beer owned by Anheuser-Busch.

Bud Light sales dropped significantly after the company partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist, in April.

The move sparked a boycott among many customers across the U.S. and has resulted in a decline in sales, despite Anheuser-Busch offering many different promotions and discounts for the brand.

Mulvaney has also hit out at Bud Light and accused the parent company of not standing with the transgender community.

The activist said in a video posted to Instagram in June: "I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I've been scared to leave my house...for a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all."

Maldonado star is running for president as a Democrat from federal prison and has challenged current incumbent President Joe Biden to a debate.

Earlier this year, Maldonado addressed Biden, adding: "I challenge you to debate me on your failed justice and prison reform and the corruption within both systems, the climate policies, and our foreign policies; we can either be against each other or we can be allies, but what is happening to me is not right and it's your duty to make it right."

He has previously called on former President Donald Trump and Biden to pardon him, and his team has regularly claimed Maldonado is innocent on his Twitter account.

Newsweek contacted Maldonado's team via his website for comment on Sunday.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC