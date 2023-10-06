Joe Jonas' New Ad Mocked

Since news broke that Joe Jonas was filing for divorce from Sophie Turner in September, many fans have rallied behind the 27-year-old actress on social media.

The Jonas Brothers singer was accused of planting media reports painting the X-Men star as a bad mother, causing the Internet to turn against him.

Now, followers have taken to the 34-year-old's Instagram account to mock his latest advert—a paid partnership with car-sharing marketplace Turo.

The post shows Jonas casually leaning against a black Ford Mustang Mach-E, alongside the caption: "I am pumped to announce our partnership with @turo 🚗 where fans in Miami, Vancouver and Montreal can book a car hosted by me for a sweet VIP experience.

Joe Jonas in March 2023. The singer's latest brand partnership with Turo was mocked on social media. Leon Bennett/Stringer/Filmmagic

"You will snag VIP tickets and we'll hang before the concert."

However, several users ridiculed the opportunity, with user nat.guzman writing: "Whoever gets this, ask him abt the divorce."

"Being single opens up a lot of marketing opportunities, doesn't it," joked olivia_of_orlando.

"I will never support a dude doing what you are to the 'queen of the north.,'" said frye_casey, referencing Turner's character Sansa Stark in the hit show Game of Thrones.

"Looks like you should fire your media team...they are making it look bad for you every single day," wrote sveglia23.

Others poked fun at the dad-of-two's height—5 feet and 5 inches.

"Joe you have to use a safety seat," wrote annae.szbo.

"Bro can you even reach the pedals?" said dontoofar.

However, other users came to Jonas' defense, with mackenzeilynn telling commentators to "Leave the dude alone."

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and wed in 2019. The former couple share two daughters—Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. On September 5, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

After the split was announced, rumors began circulating that Turner's alleged love of partying was to blame for the breakup, with a source telling TMZ: "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home."

The insider said that Jonas had been caring for the pair's daughters "pretty much all of the time" while Turner was away filming a new show in the U.K., and that the musician attempted to "salvage" the marriage.

Rather than creating sympathy for Jonas, the rumors—which fans believed were planted by the pop star's PR team—turned people against the singer, with fans supporting his estranged wife online.

Joe Jonas (left) and Sophie Turner (right) in March 2023. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

Public opinion against Jonas further soured after reports that Turner is suing him for "wrongful retention" of their children, following allegations he refused to hand over their passports to allow them to return to the U.K. with their mother. The couple declared England their place of residence in April 2023, with the intention of having the girls schooled in the country.

The former teen idol has denied allegations that his team has been slandering Turner, appearing to address the controversy at a Jonas Brothers' gig in Los Angeles on September 9.

"It's been a tough week," he told the crowd. "I just want to say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, OK?"

"Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys."