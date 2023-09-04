Culture

Joe Jonas Provides Wedding Ring Clue Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

By
Culture Sophie turner Marriage Hollywood Divorce

Joe Jonas is once again sporting his wedding ring amid rumors he filed for divorce from wife, Sophie Turner.

The singer was spotted without the ring a few weeks ago and some media outlets reported he had consulted at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles.

Jonas, 34, and Game of Thrones star Turner, 27, tied the knot in 2019 after first meeting in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020 and a second child in 2022.

joe jonas and sophie turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring again after divorce rumors between he and Turner made headlines. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images North America

Despite the divorce rumors and speculation about his missing wedding ring, Jonas was wearing it once again. He wore the ring in an Instagram post alongside his two brothers, Nick and Kevin.

Jonas also wore the ring during a recent live concert on the Jonas Brothers tour.

Newsweek contacted Jonas and Turner's representatives by email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

