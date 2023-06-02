Joe Rogan-Inspired Baby Name Gets Roasted Online

Parents anticipating the arrival of a baby boy are being mocked for considering Rogan as a first name—although they claim it's not inspired by the famous podcast host Joe.

Redditor seemed delighted and exchanged jokes after hearing that another user of the site was considering naming their child Rogan. The overall consensus was that, for a number of reasons, calling the kid that would be a bad idea.

Comedian, MMA broadcaster, podcaster and former actor Joe Rogan has become internationally famous for his forthright takes on The Joe Rogan Experience. He signed one of the most lucrative podcast deals in history when Spotify bought the exclusive rights to broadcast the show, which is consistently the most listened-to pod in the world.

A Reddit user started a debate online after they suggested they were considering naming their newborn son "Rogan." Left, Rogan pictured performing standup in California, 2018, and right, a newborn photographed in a French hospital. Michael S. Schwartz / Didier Pallges/Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

Rogan often divides opinions with his views and jokes, but Reddit seemed united in its stance when it came to that as a child's name.

"Thoughts on boy name: Rogan," the Reddit user @Bubbly_Gold1079 wrote. "My husband really likes this name for our boy due very soon. I like it but I've never heard it used as a first name and needed some unbiased opinions." They added, "Not after Joe Rogan" with a crying laughing emoji.

Despite reiterating it wasn't a name inspired by the podcast host, Redditors seemingly agreed en masse that it was a bad idea.

"I mean... my immediate thought was Joe Rogan, so it's a no from me," the most upvoted comment said.

Others suggested that there were more reasons than just Joe Rogan as to why they shouldn't name them that. The hair growth product Rogaine was mentioned, the fact it rhymes with the Australian slang term "bogan, and" comedian Seth Rogen were all given as reasons.

Drawing comparisons to other divisive modern day figures, the user @JankyIngenue suggested the name has become a notable mononym. "Kinda like naming your son "Elon" or "Donald" at this point unfortunately," they wrote.

The user @stillpacing offered a cautionary tale relating to someone they know. They said, "So, a friend of mine named her daughter Elsa right before frozen came out. There has not been a single birthday, holiday, conference, playdate, doctors appointment, etc where people have not brought up the connection. She didn't even know it would be a thing, but she has regrets. You do know that people will associate the name with Joe Rogan, and also that those associations will be a lot less kind than singing Let it Go around your child." They finished their story by asking, "Why burden him with that?"

The original poster, @Bubbly_Gold1079 posed the question on Tuesday, but seemingly hasn't posted anywhere, or replied to the thread, since. It's unclear at this stage whether there'll be a new baby Rogan in the world or not. Newsweek has contacted the Reddit user to see what they're thinking after receiving the advice.