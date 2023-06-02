Culture

Joe Rogan-Inspired Baby Name Gets Roasted Online

By
Culture Joe Rogan Reddit Podcast The Joe Rogan Experience

Parents anticipating the arrival of a baby boy are being mocked for considering Rogan as a first name—although they claim it's not inspired by the famous podcast host Joe.

Redditor seemed delighted and exchanged jokes after hearing that another user of the site was considering naming their child Rogan. The overall consensus was that, for a number of reasons, calling the kid that would be a bad idea.

Comedian, MMA broadcaster, podcaster and former actor Joe Rogan has become internationally famous for his forthright takes on The Joe Rogan Experience. He signed one of the most lucrative podcast deals in history when Spotify bought the exclusive rights to broadcast the show, which is consistently the most listened-to pod in the world.

Joe Rogan doing standup and baby
A Reddit user started a debate online after they suggested they were considering naming their newborn son "Rogan." Left, Rogan pictured performing standup in California, 2018, and right, a newborn photographed in a French hospital. Michael S. Schwartz / Didier Pallges/Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

Rogan often divides opinions with his views and jokes, but Reddit seemed united in its stance when it came to that as a child's name.

"Thoughts on boy name: Rogan," the Reddit user @Bubbly_Gold1079 wrote. "My husband really likes this name for our boy due very soon. I like it but I've never heard it used as a first name and needed some unbiased opinions." They added, "Not after Joe Rogan" with a crying laughing emoji.

Despite reiterating it wasn't a name inspired by the podcast host, Redditors seemingly agreed en masse that it was a bad idea.

"I mean... my immediate thought was Joe Rogan, so it's a no from me," the most upvoted comment said.

Others suggested that there were more reasons than just Joe Rogan as to why they shouldn't name them that. The hair growth product Rogaine was mentioned, the fact it rhymes with the Australian slang term "bogan, and" comedian Seth Rogen were all given as reasons.

Drawing comparisons to other divisive modern day figures, the user @JankyIngenue suggested the name has become a notable mononym. "Kinda like naming your son "Elon" or "Donald" at this point unfortunately," they wrote.

The user @stillpacing offered a cautionary tale relating to someone they know. They said, "So, a friend of mine named her daughter Elsa right before frozen came out. There has not been a single birthday, holiday, conference, playdate, doctors appointment, etc where people have not brought up the connection. She didn't even know it would be a thing, but she has regrets. You do know that people will associate the name with Joe Rogan, and also that those associations will be a lot less kind than singing Let it Go around your child." They finished their story by asking, "Why burden him with that?"

The original poster, @Bubbly_Gold1079 posed the question on Tuesday, but seemingly hasn't posted anywhere, or replied to the thread, since. It's unclear at this stage whether there'll be a new baby Rogan in the world or not. Newsweek has contacted the Reddit user to see what they're thinking after receiving the advice.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC