Image of Joe Rogan Photoshopped Into Joe Biden's Fall Goes Viral

Joe Rogan has reacted online to an image of him photoshopped into one of President Joe Biden after the latter fell at an Air Force graduation ceremony.

The president, 80, tumbled to the the ground while handing out diplomas at the ceremony in Colorado on June 1.

An image of Biden being helped up by the secret service was used to insert one of the podcaster Rogan in his role as a UFC commentator.

Main photo: Joe Rogan at the UFC 274 event on May 7, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Inset top left) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Rogan reacted on Twitter to him being photoshopped into an image of the president's fall in Colorado last week. Christian Petersen/Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images North America

Rogan joked on Twitter about the photoshopped image. It showed him holding a microphone with the mixed martial arts' logo next to President Biden. The image was positioned as though Rogan was about to interview Biden while the U.S. leader was on the ground.

"The internet is the greatest worst thing that's ever happened," Rogan wrote of the image in his tweet, which has received 11.3 million views in a matter of days.

The internet is the greatest worst thing that’s ever happened. pic.twitter.com/BQKvFi3Ngq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 2, 2023

Rogan's followers replied to his viral tweet, with one agreeing with the podcaster's statement, "indeed it is." Another added: "It's [the internet] like a giant microscope." And a third wrote: "Funny!"

The fall in Colorado was not the president's first public tumble, which led to conservatives questioning his health and ability to hold the top office.

A White House representative blamed windy conditions in March 2021 when Biden fell while walking on the stairs of Air Force One.

Biden also fell off his bicycle last summer while riding near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The White House issued a statement after the incident describing Biden's condition as good, adding that he did not need medical attention.

Biden's age and cognitive ability have been the subject of much discussion since his presidential campaign in 2020.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon mocked the president in February after Biden forgot a word while speaking to reporters. "President Biden was asked if he intends to visit the site of the train derailment in Ohio, and he had a very interesting response. Take a look at this," he said during the opening monologue of his nightly program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A reporter asked if he would be traveling to East Palestine, where a train carrying toxic chemicals had derailed. Biden replied: "At this time, I'm not. I did a whole video, I mean, what the hell... " He stumbled as he tried to think of the word 'Zoom.'

After about 17 seconds of stumbling, a reporter yelled out, "Zoom?" The president agreed and added, "Every time I hear the word 'Zoom', I think of that song from my generation, "Who's Zoomin Who?" This is a 1985 song by Aretha Franklin.

After the clip, it cut back to Fallon, who joked: "Well, that ought to put those age questions to rest. For 17 seconds, Biden's brain derailed.

"If that one guy didn't shout out 'Zoom', Biden would've stood there for six more hours. Song from his generation? That song came out in 1985. Biden was 60, by the way."

Biden was born in 1942 and would have been 43 when the hit song was released.

The president underwent a routine medical examination in February, which was his second since taking office in January 2021.

A summary of Biden's condition was written by his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor. It described the president as "a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and 'Commander in Chief."