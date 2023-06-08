Joe Rogan Lashes Out at Joe Biden in Expletive-Ridden Tirade

Joe Rogan has lashed out at President Joe Biden in an expletive-ridden rant, in which he branded the Democratic leader a "c***" over his political record.

Rogan has long been a critic of the president, and previously revealed that he voted for neither Biden nor former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, opting to back the Libertarian Party's nominee, Jo Jorgensen, instead.

In a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the media personality viewed a video of Biden falling over a sandbag while handing out diplomas at a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs on June 1.

The president had been greeting graduates in front of a lectern when he turned to walk back to his seat and tripped over the sandbag, which was near one of his teleprompters. He was then helped up by a nearby Air Force officer and members of his Secret Service detail.

President Joe Biden is pictured left on June 2, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Comedian Joe Rogan is pictured right on July 11, 2018 in Pasadena, California. During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan hit out at Biden in an expletive-ridden rant. Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images;/Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

The fall came just over a month after Biden, 80, announced his intention to seek reelection for a second term. Biden has been captured on video falling before, and these occasions resulted in some conservatives mocking the president while others questioned his health.

After watching a clip of Biden's most recent fall, Rogan said: "OK, I can't anymore."

Rogan's guest, comedian Theo Von, said that his own dad was 70 when he was born, "so I grew up around a lot of environments where sometimes people would take advantage of my dad because he was old."

"But he just fell. He didn't even fall for a reason," Rogan said of Biden, prompting Von to respond: "Right, but it's just not fair. Like, at a certain point it's not cool to old people to do that to them. Like, he doesn't know this is happening to him."

"Yeah, but he kinda does, and he's kind of a c***," Rogan hit back. "He's always been a c***, though. If you go back and listen to that guy lying about his education and lying about his accomplishments, he's always been a problem. And also, all the f****** stuff with this son and the ties to Ukraine and China and the money.

"The family got paid millions of [dollars] and everybody's trying to obscure it because 'it's better than Trump.' If that guy was a Republican, they would be up his a** with a microscope.

"But he represents what they thought was like a sane alternative to what President Trump was. They thought, 'This is insane. Donald Trump is the president? F*** that, anything is better than him.' And so they went with this corrupt career politician. I mean, it's wild stuff, man. They even got the FBI involved in telling Twitter to censor the information about the laptop. It's crazy."

JOE ROGAN SPEAKING TRUTH!!! pic.twitter.com/TzOHrj9jtm — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) June 7, 2023

When Biden ran for president for the first time in 1987, he admitted that he had plagiarized parts of a paper he submitted as a first-year law student in 1965.

"I did something very stupid 23 years ago," Biden, then a senator from Delaware and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told a press briefing that he had called in response to growing charges of plagiarism that were threatening his candidacy.

In January, Republican Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to seek information about the Biden family's financial affairs.

Comer's letter said the committee was investigating "President Biden's involvement in his family's foreign business practices and international influence peddling schemes."

"The Committee is investigating President Biden's knowledge of and role in these schemes to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people," Comer wrote.

The committee has requested information about Biden family transactions that were flagged as suspicious activity. Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) are routinely generated for larger financial transactions, which are flagged with the federal government. SARs are not evidence of wrongdoing.

Republicans have also sought testimony from former executives at Twitter as part of their probe of the social media site's handling of a story from The New York Post about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. In February, the former executives told lawmakers the social media platform had made a mistake when it temporarily suppressed the Post's laptop story in October 2020.

While he is critical of Biden, Rogan has previously said that he had refused to become a Republican.

"People will say like, 'Oh, you know, you're a secret conservative.' Like, you can suck my d***. You don't know what the f*** you're talking about," he said on his podcast in July. "I'm so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police."

He added: "Like I was on welfare as a kid. I think it's important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We're supposed to be one big community. I'm a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s***."

Rogan has also said that he is "not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form. I have had the opportunity to have him on my show, more than once, and I have said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."