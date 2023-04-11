Joe Rogan Mocks President Joe Biden—'Can't Form a Sentence'

Joe Rogan has accused the media of failing to report on President Joe Biden's alleged inability to form a sentence.

The comedian and host of the popular Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience has shared his opinions of Biden's health many times and mocked him once again in a recent episode. Rogan also suggested there was a media obsession with the January 6 insurrection, with selective coverage based on their bias.

The comedian's statements from his podcast often go viral on social media, and the clip in question has once again sparked debate.

"It used to be that the media was the primary place that people would go to find out what's going on in the world," Rogan began, speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience from an early April 2023 episode. "But now the media conveniently leaves out anything that it doesn't want to be at front and center in terms of things that people concentrate on."

This combined image shows Joe Rogan, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Speaking on "The Joe Rogan Podcast," Rogan accused the media of failing to report on Biden's inability to "form a f****** sentence." Michael Schwartz / Alex Wong/WireImage / Getty Images

The clip, which has been shared hundreds of thousands of times is edited and skips ahead. It has been used by right-leaning social media accounts, pointing out Rogan's impression of "leftist media" as suggested by MAGA supporting Twitter account @4Mischief.

"All it is, is like 'January 6,'" Rogan begins, comically impersonating a news reader when he says the date of the United States Capitol attack. "'January 6, did you see what they did? January 6. Trump is coming back, but January 6 looms large.'"

At this point, Rogan drops his parodying voice and addresses the current president of the United States.

"How about the fact that guy who's the president right now can't form a f****** sentence?" Rogan added, "He makes up words and stumbles through things and no one says a goddam thing about it."

Joe Rogan gives a great impression of the leftist media#LiberalismIsACult #LiberalismIsAMentalDisease pic.twitter.com/bGhDKDy8kZ — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 7, 2023

Rogan isn't one to hold back with his opinions and in the past year he's consistently spoken about Biden's perceived health.

In October 2022 Rogan said Biden showed "clear evidence of cognitive decline," claiming he showed signs of dementia.

He thought Biden's own aides were trying to get rid of him after a documents scandal in January 2023.

Rogan's latest tirade against the president and the mainstream media has pleased thousands online as the video clip went viral on Twitter.

The comments on Rogan's take ranged from people agreeing, "he is speaking the truth," to others who slammed the podcast host.

"Incredible that in 2023 people are still making fun of Biden's public speaking ability (or lack there of) as if Trump doesn't do the same exact s***," one Twitter user wrote, before adding: "Dumbest of the dumb."

LA-based actor Joe Aaron Reid tried to put Rogan's examples in context for people arguing in the comment section.

"What a terrible example. Jan 6 vs misspeaking? Yeah, real newsworthy, Joe," he said. "When Trump made up words, made up facts, and stumbled through sentences, his base didn't want hear about it. This is dumb."

A number of people within the comment section of Rogan's viral video simply shared laughing face emojis.