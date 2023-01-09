Joe Rogan Questions Andrew Tate Arrest: 'Is Romania Corrupt?'

Andrew Tate's arrest in Romania under suspicion of human trafficking continues to be a subject of conversation for Joe Rogan, who is questioning Romanian authorities.

Controversial online figure Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022 and remain detained in the country. Initially held for 24 hours, his detainment was later extended to 30 days.

Rogan, never one to shy away from major issues, addressed Andrew Tate's arrest on The Joe Rogan Experience, and more recently on The Tim Dillon Show podcast.

Fellow comedian Dillon was sharing his personal experience of meeting and interviewing Tate in Romania.

"So I went to his house, and he's a lovely guy. Here's the thing about him and his brother. They are lovely people, whether they are human traffickers or not," Dillon told his guest Rogan on the latest episode of his podcast.

He recalled going to dinner with Tate and some women who Dillon described as "quiet" and "obedient."

"That would be my story. If I were called to testify I would go, 'the women were quiet, and they were obedient. And many of them looked at the floor,'" he said.

"Really?" Rogan asked.

"Yeah but it's Eastern Europe, Joe that's kind of the way they act. And coming from America is a little bit of a nice change of pace," Dillon joked.

Dillon went on to say that while he wasn't surprised Tate was arrested, he hopes the accusations of human trafficking leveled at him and his brother are not true.

"Is Romania corrupt?" Rogan asked Dillon. "Yes, it's corrupt," Dillon replied emphatically. "It's a Soviet—Eastern Bloc country where I think a lot of people get paid off. I think Tate even talked about that it was kind of a corrupt country and that people just kind of paid each other off."

There is no evidence known to clarify Dillon's claims that Romania is a corrupt country.

"Why is he living in Romania?" Rogan asked. "Isn't he from the U.K.?"

Dillon acknowledged that's not a "great part" of Tate's defense. "His attitude was, 'I live here because I like the freedom to do what I want.' But some of his detractors would say that it's easier to get away with stuff there. He's even kind of said that."

On the Thursday, January 5 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and his guest, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, discussed the Tate situation at length.

During that episode, Rogan suggested Romanian authorities may not be behind the campaign against Tate. "What really happened? Why is Romania going after him? Are they being pressured by someone else to do this? What is the reason why they're doing it? And what do they have on him?" Rogan asked openly.

He continued, "Romania, I don't know what their system is like. I don't know whether they're corrupt. I've heard things but I don't have any real information. So I'd be talking out of my a** to say [anything].

"If he really did, like sex traffic people, if he really did all the things they're saying, well, I hope that gets proven in court and I hope he gets punished if he really did that. If he didn't do that, I hope he gets exonerated. And I hope he gets [...] out of Romania," Rogan said.

On Sunday, Tate was taken to hospital for a "routine medical check," according to Romanian news channel Antena 3 CNN.

The Matrix has attacked me.



But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.



Hard to Kill.

On the same day, Tate updated his Twitter account, cryptically addressing the incident.

"The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill," he wrote on Sunday.

He also retweeted a number of people, including one user calling for his release. Other tweets from Tate on this day included referring to himself as a revolutionary. "It seems every generation's great revolutionaries suffer from unfair imprisonment," he wrote.

On Saturday he'd also referred to himself as the hero of this story. "Going to jail when guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal," he said. "Going to jail when completely innocent is the story of a hero."