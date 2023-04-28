Joe Rogan Says Biden Dying Is Only Solution for Democrats

Joe Rogan said Thursday that the Democratic Party's only "solution" to having someone other than Joe Biden run in 2024 is if the president dies "very soon."

The podcast host made the comments on his popular Spotify show, The Joe Rogan Experience, while discussing Biden's announcement earlier this week that he will seek another term.

Rogan is known for making controversial statements, and episodes of his show containing disputed information about COVID-19 and vaccines led to some prominent musical artists demanding last year that Spotify remove their work from the streaming service.

He's also expressed opinions about Biden's health and has frequently mocked the president, who is 80. (If he wins in 2024, Biden will be 82 when he takes office and 86 when his term ends.) Earlier this month, Rogan said Biden struggled with forming sentences and "makes up words and stumbles through things." This past October, Rogan said Biden showed "clear evidence of cognitive decline."

Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California, on May 10, 2017. Rogan recently said on his podcast that President Joe Biden's death is the only "solution" for Democrats who want another presidential candidate in 2024. Michael Schwartz/Getty

During a discussion of politics with his guest, stand-up comedian Dave Smith, on Thursday, Rogan once again implied he doesn't think Biden is fit for office.

"The fact that he's running again is so wild when you watch him talk. The fact that there's no leadership that can find a solution to this, 'cause there really is no solution," Rogan said. "I mean, we've watered about this—you and I—and a lot of other people have as well."

He continued, "Like, what are they going to do? Other than Biden dying, like, very soon and then someone stepping up in a big way."

"Which is not beyond the realm of possibility," Smith said. "He's older than the average life expectancy, I believe, already. Not saying he will die, but that is possible."

Smith then added that he imagines "there's a boardroom with, like, very powerful people" who have discussed how to keep Biden from being on the Democratic ticket in 2024. He then said this theoretical group probably would not have come up with any such plan.

"I can't come up with one," Rogan said. "I mean, I'm not a political strategist, but, you know, I know the landscape. I know who's out there."

Smith then said Biden had "perhaps brilliantly insulated himself" by having Kamala Harris as his vice president. Rogan compared the situation to former President George H.W. Bush and his vice president, Dan Quayle. (During his time in office, Quayle was a frequent target of mockery by the media.)

"It's a good move," Rogan said. "You know what it's kind of like? It's kind of like those headliner comics who bring terrible openers."

