Joe Rogan Weighs In on Bud Light Controversy

Joe Rogan and his guest drank Bud Light and called the controversy surrounding the brand "goofy" on his recent podcast episode.

Some people are boycotting the beer's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, after a personalized can of Bud Light was sent to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The ad partnership led to a furious backlash, with people destroying cans of Bud Light, including Kid Rock, who shot crates of the beer with a machine gun.

Rogan, known for offering controversial opinions on his podcast and speaking his mind, seemingly quelled the drama surrounding Bud Light by dismissing the issue.

On Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and his guest, comedian Sam Tallent, opened up a can of Bud Light each and joked about being "allies" as they proposed a toast.

Joe Rogan (pictured in 2017) has weighed in on the Dylan Mulvaney (inset, in 2023) and Bud Light controversy. He called the situation "goofy." Michael Schwartz / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"Here's my take," Rogan began. "What they're doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why, if something is good, do you give a f*** who's got it?" Rogan then asked if people would react the same way if Antifa got into cheesecake, would people boycott the cheesecake factory?

Tallent joked that if ISIS got into bear claw donuts, he'd still eat bear claw donuts.

However, there is one aspect of the boycott that Rogan did enjoy.

"On the other hand, I loved Kid Rock's video. I love that kind of thinking. Not even that I agree with it. I like wild people. I like a dude who takes a machine gun to a stack of Bud Lights, is like 'f*** Anheuser Busch.' But I mean, Where's he gonna go now? You're gonna go to Coors Light. Don't they all support LBGTQ+?" Rogan asked.

Earlier in April, Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and actress who has publicly documented her gender transformation, received personalized cans of Bud Light with her face printed on them. The partnership angered many, leading to product boycotts, canceled Anhueser Busch events, a drop in the stock price, and even bar fights, according to one bar owner.

"The thing is like about this Dylan Mulvaney thing is like, it's just someone who wants a lot of attention," Rogan continued on his JRE podcast. "You're giving that someone a lot of attention, and you're trying to reach another audience. I saw it and I was like 'what the f*** is this?' My initial reaction is like 'this is silly.'"

Rogan also pointed out that Nike and other companies are using Mulvaney to market their brands.

"I think it's goofy. Because I think that person [Mulvaney] is goofy. But if you want to hire a goofy person, like, Who gives a s***?" Rogan said.

Ultimately, Tallent pointed out that as a marketing ploy, Bud Light's plan has worked. "Also look at us. We're on the biggest platform in the world discussing Bud Light for 10 minutes," he pointed out.