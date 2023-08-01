Who Is John Castic? Goldman Sachs Analyst Missing Since NYC Concert

John Castic, a Goldman Sachs employee, has seemingly vanished after leaving a concert in New York City over the weekend, according to police.

Castic, 27, was last seen at approximately 3:00 A.M. on July 29 outside the Brooklyn Mirage Night Club venue located at 140 Stewart Avenue, New York, police shared with Newsweek in a press release.

Missing person posters of Castic have begun to circulate on social media about his disappearance.

One missing poster said Castic was at the Brooklyn Mirage venue to see a performance by the electronic duo Zeds Dead the night he vanished.

A missing person poster has been shared of 27-year-old, John Castic, who was last seen leaving the Brooklyn Mirage, July 29th. Castic had been Goldman Sachs employee for over a year and has seemingly vanished after leaving the NYC concert. Courtesy of 5th Precinct

The police described Castic as being approximately 6'3" tall, 180 pounds. However, some missing posters differ on his height, and state Castic is 6'1".

In one missing person poster he is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a navy and white button-down floral shirt.

Another missing person poster has added that Castic is white with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Castic has been working as a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs since August last year and graduated from DePaul University in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Newsweek has contacted Goldman Sachs via its website for further information and comment.

Sara Kostecka, a woman claiming to be his "best friend" on Facebook, has shared multiple posts about his disappearance and said she had heard rumors of "creepy people" operating near the venue.

"Any information would be greatly appreciated, as well as sharing this to anyone in NYC that might have seen him," she wrote on a Facebook post on Monday.

"I've heard rumors from people about being asked to hop in a taxi/ cab from some creepy people near the Mirage - reminder to stay safe and check in on your friends.

"I'm supposed to walk with him in my brothers wedding next week.. we just wanna find John"

Jonah Shales, another friend of Castic, spoke to Fox News Digitial after his disappearance and emphasized his concern.

He said that Castic's phone died at some point after he left the venue and has not been on since.

"We're absolutely very worried about him. No one has had any contact with him," Shales said.

Police have said anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police also noted all calls are confidential.