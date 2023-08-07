U.S.

John Eastman Asks Judge for Delay Amid New Indictment Concerns

By
U.S. U.S. Politics DOJ Jack Smith Donald Trump

John Eastman, the lawyer credited with developing a legal theory behind Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is seeking to delay his disbarment hearing as concerns mount that he will soon be federally indicted.

A well-known figure in conservative legal circles, Eastman rose to national prominence when he worked with former President Trump during his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Among other things, he is credited with presenting the debunked legal theory that former Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to throw out the results during the certification process on January 6, 2021.

Due to his role in the efforts that ultimately led to the riot at the U.S. Capital, Eastman is currently facing disbarment proceedings that could cost him his license to practice the law. The State Bar Court of California is considering 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of theory and the California State Bar Association has accused him of "moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption."

Now, however, Eastman and his legal team are seeking to delay the disbarment process, owing to new concerns that he might soon be indicted on federal criminal charges. Trump was indicted last week on four charges relating to his efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election, his third criminal indictment this year, with the official affidavit mentioning six unnamed co-conspirators who aided him in the process. Observers have since speculated that, based on the content of the document, Eastman is "co-conspirator 2," fueling further speculation that he will also soon face charges.

John Eastman Asks for Delay in Disbarment
John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Eastman and his legal team are seeking to delay the disbarment process, owing to new concerns that he might soon be indicted on federal criminal charges. Alex Wong/Getty

"[R]ecent developments in the investigation have renewed and intensified [Eastman's] concerns that the federal government might bring charges against him," attorneys Randall Miller and Zachary Mayer wrote in an August 4 filing.

The concern, the lawyers argue, is that criminal charges from the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Jack Smith might prompt Eastman to assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Doing so would, however, also impede his ability to defend himself against disbarment.

"[Eastman] requests that the Court exercise its discretion to stay the State Bar's disciplinary proceeding against him pending resolution of a parallel criminal investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith and any trial or other proceedings that may result from that investigation," the filing read.

Miller and Mayer further argued that their client's request is common in cases of "parallel criminal and civil proceedings," and that courts in the past "have recognized the need to stay civil proceedings to avoid prejudicing the defendant's rights."

Newsweek reached out to the State Bar Court of California via email for comment.

