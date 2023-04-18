U.S.

John Fetterman Mocks 'Fringy Fringies' on Body Double Conspiracy

By
U.S. John Fetterman Conspiracy theories Pennsylvania Senate

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has addressed the right-wing conspiracy theories that he had been replaced by a "body double" after he was hospitalized for depression.

The video address, posted to the freshman Democratic lawmaker's Twitter account Tuesday, mocked the "fringy fringies" who started the rumor after a cropped photo of him smiling circulated on social media last month.

John Fetterman Mocks 'Fringy Fringies' Body Double
Senator John Fetterman on Tuesday speaks at a press conference on the introduction of the Senate ETHICS Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Pennsylvania Democrat released a video addressing the conspiracy theories that he had been replaced by a "body double" due to health concerns. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

"Hey everybody, it's me, Senator John Fetterman, and I just want you to know that I'm back and I'm feeling great, 100%," Fetterman said in the clip.

"And you know, during my time during the hospital, the fringy fringies really came up with a conspiracy that I have a body double. And I just want you to know that is just crazy," he added.

Fetterman also poked fun at the theories by posing in a separate outfit toward the end of the video, pretending to be the supposed "body double." The 30-second-clip was accompanied by the song Just the Two of Us by Bill Withers.

As Newsweek previously reported, the photo of Fetterman that made some conspiracy theorists question if the senator had been replaced due to health concerns was a picture taken of him in May 2022, when he was released from the hospital following a stroke.

Fetterman checked himself into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 15, 2023, for clinical depression and was released March 31, 2023, following successful treatment. The former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor found himself in the national spotlight in the fall after defeating Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in his state's closely contested Senate race, despite questions about the senator's health after his stroke in the months leading up to November's midterm election.

Walter Reed neuropsychiatry director Dr. David Williamson said in a press release following Fetterman's treatment that the senator had been suffering with "severe symptoms of depression" when he was first admitted, which caused the senator to stop eating and drinking fluids.

"Over the subsequent weeks, Fetterman's mood steadily improved," Williamson added. "Sleep was restored, he ate well and hydrated, and he evidenced better mood, brighter affect and improved motivation, self-attitude, and engagement with others. His treatment gradually produced remission of his depression."

Fetterman was also fitted for hearing aids and worked with a speech specialist during the treatment, which delivered a "noticeable" improvement in his speaking abilities. Following his stroke, Fetterman often used a closed-captioning device to help him process conversations during campaign events and interviews.

Read more

The Democratic lawmaker was seen returning to the U.S. Capitol on Monday when the Senate resumed session. Fetterman told a group of reporters waiting for his arrival that it was "great to be back."

Newsweek has reached out to Fetterman's communications team via email for comment.

Update 4/18/2023, 8:35 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC