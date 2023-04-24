Police in New Hampshire believe they have found the skeletal remains of a man with dementia after a nearly 10-month search.

The Hampstead New Hampshire Police Department said that based on the evidence investigators were able to recover, there is a "very high probability" the body belonged to the missing John Matson. Police do not believe foul play was involved.

A Silver Alert was initially issued for Matson, a 79-year-old male with dementia who was last seen walking in Hampstead on July 6, 2022.

The Hampstead, NH Police Department confirmed that skeletal remains had been found in a swamp over the weekend, which they believe to be missing 79-year-old John Matson. Police do not believe foul play was involved. Hampstead, NH Police Department

In a press release issued on Sunday, police said: "It is with a heavy heart that Hampstead Police Department issues this press release. We would like to inform the public that skeletal remains have been located, in a dense area of swamp.

"The remains are in Hampstead, NH and were in the swampy area located between Emerson Ave and Route 111. The skeletal remains will require additional efforts to identify who this person is.

"However, based on the location of the remains and evidence located in this area, it leads investigators to believe that there is a very high probability that this is in fact John Matson."

Newsweek reached out to the Hampstead New Hampshire Police Department via its official website for comment.

Matson's alleged remains were discovered as part of the latest search for the 79-year-old the previous day by a drone deployed by an NH Fish & Game conservation officer, the police department said.

"Late Saturday evening, the drone picked up footage of what appeared to be skeletal remains and some clothing. The drone captured high quality photos and pin pointed a GPS location," the statement said.

"It is apparent that once the trees and brush in this area begin to bloom, it would be impossible to locate these remains from the air. NH Fish & Game has only had their drone program in place for less than a month and it has already proven to be a worthwhile investment."

The following day, officers and two NH Fish & Game officers took off on foot to locate the remains. Due to the area being made of marshland and swamp beds, it took several officers three hours to create a path so the remains could be carried out.

"The mystery of John Matson has weighed heavily on this community for the past 10 months. There was not a day that went by, where Mr. Matson and his family were not on the minds of our community, this police department and many more," the statement from authorities said.

"Once these remains have been positively identified, we hope this will give the Matson family the closure they deserve."