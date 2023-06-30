U.S.

John Roberts' Own Words Used Against Him in Student Loan Dissent

U.S. Supreme Court Student Loan Forgiveness Student Loan Debt John Roberts

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan issued harsh words for Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the conservative-leaning court's opinion today after a 6-3 decision struck down the Biden administration's student loan debt cancellation plan.

As a result, Biden's attempted appeasement of a 2020 campaign promise is nixed. His administration wanted to wipe away up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income per year. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have gotten an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

"The author of today's opinion once wrote that a 1970s-era standing decision 'became emblematic' of 'how utterly manipulable' this Court's standing law is 'if not taken seriously as a matter of judicial self-restraint,'" Kagan wrote, referring to Roberts in her dissent. "After today, no one will have to go back 50 years for the classic case of the Court manipulating standing doctrine, rather than obeying the edict to stay in its lane."

U.S. Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 07, 2023. Kagan used Roberts' own words against him as part of his opinion regarding the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Regarding whether the executive branch overstepped its bounds, Kagan said that in the assumption that it did, it "does not license this Court to exceed its own role."

"Courts must still 'function as courts,' this one no less than others," she wrote. "And in our system, that means refusing to decide cases that are not really cases because the plaintiffs have not suffered concrete injuries."

The Supreme Court, which includes three justices hand-picked by former President Donald Trump, may have given Biden a political lifeline considering his promise that would have affected tens of millions of student loan borrowers—about 15 months before an election that could realistically pit Biden and Trump once again.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

