Gunman Tried to 'Clean' His Town of LGBTQ+ People With AK-Style Rifle

A Montana man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a failed anti-LGBTQ+ mass shooting in 2020.

John Russell Howald, of Basin, was convicted by a federal jury on February 17 of a hate crime before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Helena. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday in a press release that Howald attempted to shoot and kill a woman in the town of Basin because of her sexuality. Afterward, he walked further into town to other homes to "target others he perceived to be lesbian, queer, and gay."

Howald's intention was to "clean" the town of its LGBTQ+ residents and "inspire similar attacks around the country, according to the DOJ. His sentencing comes after new polling suggests that a majority of Americans believe that prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community is a problem.

A Quinnipiac University survey, conducted between June 8 and June 12, showed that 33 percent of the population consider the instances of targeted attacks against the LGBTQ+ community a "very serious" problem in the country, with 25 percent saying it is a somewhat serious issue.

An image of John Russell Howald provided by the Montana Department of Corrections. Howald was sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting into a residence and attempting to shoot others in an anti-LGBTQ attack. Montana Department of Corrections

Additionally, the U.S. has seen the trans debate intensify with boycotts to products and companies that support the LGBTQ+ community, like Bud Light. Debates surrounding LGBTQ+ identity has also leaked into politics, with lawmakers receiving condemnation for introducing a ban on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

On the day of his failed rampage, March 22, 2020, Howald was armed with two assault rifles, a hunting rifle, two pistols and multiple high-capacity magazines that were taped together to speed reloading.

"Howald walked to the first victim's residence and fired multiple rounds from an AK-style rifle into her property and home, all because of his belief regarding her sexual orientation," the press release said. "Hoping he had killed her, Howald set off toward other houses occupied by people who identify as lesbian, queer or gay.

"Local residents, who knew Howald and happened to be leaving Church, stalled him long enough for a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy to respond and inadvertently recorded Howald yelling and firing more rounds with the same rifle, expressing his hatred toward the community's gay and lesbian residents and his determination to 'clean' them from his town.

"When the deputy arrived, Howald pointed the AK-style rifle at the officer, nearly starting a shootout in downtown Basin, and then fled into the hills, firing at least one round as he went. Law enforcement arrested Howald the next day and found him armed with a loaded pistol and a knife."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said the DOJ would continue to take steps to defend the rights of all Americans.

"This defendant is being held accountable for his horrific attempted mass shooting against the LGBTQI+ community in a Montana town," she said. "Howald set out to rid the town of all LGBTQI+ members by killing them. He shot into the home of a lesbian resident, nearly killing her, with the hope of inspiring similar attacks around the country.

"The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend the rights of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, to be free from hate-fueled violence. This Pride Month, we affirm our commitment to using the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act to hold perpetrators of hate-fueled violence targeting the LGBTQI+ community accountable."

