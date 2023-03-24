Keanu Reeves' next outing as ruthless assassin John Wick has landed in theaters on Friday, March 24, and the action flick is dedicated to the memory of late actor Lance Reddick.

The Wire star died suddenly on March 17, one week before John Wick: Chapter 4 was set to be released. According to a spokesperson Reddick died of "natural causes", he was 60 years old.

The fourth John Wick film honors Reddick and it marks his final appearance as Charon, the concierge at The Continental in New York City.

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4.



What Happened to Lance Reddick in 'John Wick 4'? Charon Storyline Explained

John Wick: Chapter 4 follows its titular character in the aftermath of the events of the third film, in which Wick continued his fight to take down the High Table.

In the end, head of the New York Continental Winston Scott (Ian McShane) shot John and left him severely injured when he fell off a rooftop, however the killer survived and was delivered to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to heal.

Winston's actions were meant to show the High Table that he was on their side, however the fourth instalment of the franchise revealed that the shadowy group did not believe his actions were genuine.

In reality, of course, Winston is still on John's side but he didn't realize his ruse failed until the fourth film where he and Charon are brought to meet with the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård).

Winston warns Charon that he believes the meeting may end in his death, and speaks of a person who faced his death with dignity, accepting that sometimes unexpected things happen in life.

When the Marquis talks with the pair he explains that they have to be punished for their disobedience to the High Table, so he tears the New York Continental to the ground. But that wasn't all that he did.

The Marquis tells Winston that he is stripped of his duties as manager of the Continental, and says that because he no longer has the position he does not need a concierge and shoots Charon on the spot.

As Charon lays dying he tells Winston that it had been an honor to work with him, whilst Winston exclaims that it should have been him to be killed.

He later explains that the reason why he was left to live was because it sends the message that he was either a coward or a turncoat, making him a target amongst the community of assassins that work for the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is out in theaters now.