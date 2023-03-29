Jonathan Majors Scrubbed From March Madness Ads After Actor's Arrest

The arrest of Creed III actor Jonathan Majors on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment has led to him being scrubbed from adverts during March Madness games.

The New York Police Department said they were called to an apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea district on Saturday after receiving a 911 call from a woman involved in a domestic dispute.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," a police spokesperson said. The woman was taken to a hospital with complaints of minor head and neck injuries.

A lawyer for the 33-year-old actor denied any wrongdoing. Majors spent a short time in custody before being released by police.

Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. Majors, who was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, has denied any wrongdoing. Getty Images

The arrest has given U.S. Army marketers a headache as Majors starred in a number of their adverts. They are not looking to retrofit the promotions so that they don't lose out on costly commercial slots during the NCAA basketball tournament, known as March Madness.

The army had to pull two adverts on Sunday as their rebranding campaign features Majors.

Army Under Secretary Gabe Camarillo, the No. 2 civilian official in the service, said during a media event on Tuesday at the Association of the U.S. Army's Global Force Symposium: "We have other content as part of the 'Be all you can be' campaign."

He said that the advertisements were pulled due to "an abundance of caution" and said the New York Police Department investigation into the actor "has to play itself out."

Majors is an on-screen narrator for the first two adverts released for the campaign which were expected to air during the national college basketball tournament, which is heading towards its finale.

Priya Chaudhry, the actor's attorney, has denied the allegations against her client.

Chaudhry has said that unreleased video evidence and witness testimony will exonerate Majors, adding that he was the one who called 911.

Majors next appears in court on May 8. With the army investing heavily in the prepaid slots, which cost between $2.2-$2.3 million for 30 seconds of air time, per sports news site Sportico, the service needed to move quickly as they could have lost two of those slots following the arrest of Majors.

A spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, Laura DeFrancisco, said in a press release that they "repurposed" content that had been produced for two previous advertising campaigns so that the slots were covered.

DeFrancisco said: "We have not lost our media investment at this point. These ads are an interim measure as we monitor the situation and review options going forward."

With taxpayer money bankrolling the campaign, the army believes that this is an "expedient solution" to the current issue and has confirmed that Majors was not involved in the adverts which have been produced for future campaigns.

