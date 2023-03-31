Jonathan Majors Text Messages Release Could Backfire Spectacularly

The release of text messages reportedly sent by Jonathan Majors' alleged assault victim seems not to have had the desired effect.

Majors was arrested on Saturday March 25 and charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment and attempted assault against a woman believed to be his girlfriend. The arrest provoked a huge reaction across social media as people discussed the implications the news could have on the 33-year-old actor's career.

Now, texts purported to be from Majors' alleged victim, have been made public by his attorney, Priya Chaudhry.

Newsweek has reached out to Chaudhry, of Chaudhry Law PLLC for further comment and clarification of the texts.

A screenshot of a text exchange was shared by TMZ, seemingly between Majors and his alleged partner.

"They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as a protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight," the text message reads. "I'm so angry they did. And I'm sorry you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital."

The texter then adds in a separate message, "I love you."

Three and a half hours later, the texter writes again giving an update on the situation.

"I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed," the texter said. "I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this."

The message continues: "I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care."

After being made public, the texts were dissected by social media users, journalists and legal experts.

Journalist Raven Brunner highlighted that the texts aren't "the flex Jonathan Majors and his lawyers think it is," after taking particular issue with the phrase, "I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone."

That sentence where the texter admits fault was picked apart by many online.

Author and sports reporter Lindsay Gibbs said on Twitter that that phrase "sent chills down my spine." She continued: "I've heard that line almost verbatim from so many [domestic violence] victims. We don't know all the facts of course, likely never will, but I pray she has a support system."

Perez Hilton, famous gossip columnist, shared the story and suggested "these texts make him look guilty af, in my opinion."

Entertainment reporter Mónica Marie Zorrilla compared the texts to her own experience.

"These read like the texts I used to send my abusive college boyfriend," she commented. "As a reporter I am imparting no official judgment on Majors… not yet, anyway, and not publicly. However, at the end of the day I'm a survivor of psychological, verbal, and sexual abuse, and I know how this cycle goes."

"So… I ain't graduate from Trump University School of Law like the attorney who released these texts," university professor Uju Anya wrote in her analysis of the texts. "Don't they still support the original charge that Jonathan Majors beat this poor woman so badly he put her in the hospital?"

Journalist Sana Saeed referenced Major's lawyer, Chaudhry.

"Remember: there may be people who hate you, but no one will hate you like Jonathan Majors' own lawyer hates him," she wrote.