Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's time with the franchise could be ending.

At least, that's what Taylor is hoping for. The 2021 NFL rushing leader officially requested a trade from the Colts on Saturday after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay on his private bus, according to multiple reports. But Irsay doesn't seem interested in accommodating his star player's request.

"We're not trading Jonathan ... end of discussion," Irsay said in a text message to Sports Illustrated on Saturday. "Not now and not in October!"

Taylor was a second-round pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. Across his first three seasons, Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns. After an NFL-best 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in his second season, injuries limited Taylor to only 11 games in 2022 for a team that went 4-12-1.

Why did Taylor request a trade?

Taylor, 24, is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The 2021 All-Pro is searching for a contract extension that would place his salary among the highest in the NFL at his position, but the Colts have yet to make an offer, according to the NFL Network.

He is one of many running backs feeling undervalued this offseason.

Taylor—along with other running backs including Pro Bowlers Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey—spoke out this month after the league's franchise player tag deadline passed without any long-term deals. Tagged running backs included Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys.

Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023

At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023

Irsay's statements potentially damaging

Irsay, meanwhile, is not as interested in revisiting how the NFL pays its running backs.

"We have negotiated a CBA that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides," Irsay said in a statement shared on social media. "To say now that a specific player wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate. Some agents are selling 'bad faith.'"

Irsay later clarified to ESPN that his statement "wasn't really directed" at Taylor.

Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, responded to Irsay on Twitter, saying "bad faith is not paying your top offensive player." Kawa later tweeted that he doubted Taylor's relationship with the Colts could be fixed.

After reports of Taylor's trade request went public, Irsay made an unconventional rebuttal.

"If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one's gonna miss us," Irsay said in a statement to The Athletic. "The league goes on. We know that. The National Football [League] rolls on. It doesn't matter who comes and who goes, and it's a privilege to be a part of it."

Taylor, Colts at odds over reported injury

Despite the trade request, Taylor was seen observing the Colts' training camp practice on Monday. Taylor, who underwent ankle surgery in January, is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).

According to a report from Mike Chappell of WXIN in Indianapolis, the Colts are considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list (NFI). Chappell reported that Taylor suffered an injury to his back while working out away from the team in Arizona this offseason. Placement on the NFI list would allow the Colts to withhold Taylor's 2023 salary. Players on the PUP list continue to receive their salary.

In a Tweet sent Sunday night, Taylor claimed he "never had a back pain" and "never reported back pain."

1.) Never had a back pain.



2.) Never reported back pain.



Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

The Colts' first-year head coach, Shane Steichen, told reporters on Monday that Taylor will be cleared to play "when the medical staff clears him." When asked what is preventing Taylor from seeing the field currently, Steichen just said Taylor is "dealing with something" and declined to provide specifics.

Steichen also kept his answer simple on whether he expects Taylor to play for the Colts this year.

"Right now, he's on this football team," Steichen said.