The killing of a Black man on a New York City subway train after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold for several minutes has brought attention to the man's arrest history.

Jordan Neely, 30, had been yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon when he was restrained by at least three people, according to police and witnesses.

Video of the incident posted online by a freelance journalist showed a U.S. Marine veteran lying beneath Neely and holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried in vain to break free. Another passenger pinned Neely's arms, while a third held down his shoulder.

Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator, lost consciousness during the struggle and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. He has not been publicly named.

The city's medical examiner said Neely died from compression of the neck and classified the death as a homicide. The office noted that any determination of criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said it is investigating.

People board a "1" line subway train at the Columbus Circle - 59th Street station on March 27, 2023, in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Outrage over Neely's death has been growing as video of the encounter spread online. Some have decried it as a deadly overreaction to a person suffering from mental illness, but others have defended the Marine veteran.

Protesters on Wednesday afternoon gathered in the station the incident took place into call for an arrest.

Meanwhile, police told WABC-TV that Neely was a repeat offender on the subway, with 44 prior arrests for assault, disorderly conduct and fare evasion. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest from a felony assault, CBS News reported. Newsweek has contacted the New York Police Department overnight for comment via email and will update this piece if a response is received.

Advocates have said Neely's record does not justify what happened.

An organizer with the handle @ahouse4all provided context to Neely's arrest history in a Twitter thread, writing that "being homeless is illegal in the US. Loitering, pan handling, trespassing, open containers in public, public urination, + dozens of other crimes are used as an excuse to arrest ppl who don't have a place to live and public facilities to use.

"A lot of people don't have criminal records until they become unhoused - or become unhoused after their first charge that keeps them from being able to find a place to live. Then they get more and more charges due to the nature of the criminalization of the poor + survival."

The person added that even if Neely "had 40 murder charges (which he didn't -because no one racks up 40 charges unless they're minor!!) he didn't deserve to get executed by a random person in a middle of a train for yelling about being hungry and thirsty."

"Jordan Neely's murder is the direct result of efforts to dehumanize and demonize New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness, living with mental illness, or just existing in the world as Black and poor," said Sara Newman, director of organizing at the Open Hearts Initiative.

"It underscores a truth that folks who have lived on the streets know especially well: people experiencing homelessness or mental illness are at far higher risk of being harmed than of harming others. This killing is a horrifying reminder of how people's perception of safety—feeling uncomfortable or unsettled by another person's behavior—is used to justify very real harm."

Juan Alberto Vazquez, the freelance journalist who recorded the incident, told the New York Post that Neely was screaming "in an aggressive manner."

"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail," Vazquez said.

He said Neely did not attack anyone, but that the Marine veteran approached him after he threw his jacket to the ground.

The Rev. Al Sharpton has demanded that Neely's death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter, if not murder.

In a statement, he referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train.

"We cannot end up back to a place where vigilantism is tolerable," Sharpton said. "It wasn't acceptable then and it cannot be acceptable now."