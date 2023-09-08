Jordan Peterson Gives Oliver Anthony Advice on How to Handle Fame, Fans

Since his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral a month ago, country singer Oliver Anthony has turned into an overnight sensation, particularly among conservatives.

However, the country singer has also become a controversial figure. Away from his army of fans, the Farmville, Virginia, resident has also been accused of promoting antisemitic 9/11 conspiracy theories on his YouTube channel and fatphobia with his lyrics.

But Jordan Peterson—the Canadian clinical psychologist and professor of psychology known for his own divisive views—was on hand to offer Anthony advice on fame and fandom. The academic sat down with the former factory worker for an episode of The. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, where the pair talked politics, music and mental health.

From left: Oliver Anthony plays the guitar in August 2023; and Jordan Peterson gestures with his hands in November 2018. The country singer went on the academic's podcast. Samuel Corum/Chris Williamson/Getty Images News

Discussing meet-and-greets with his fans, Peterson shared tips with Anthony for putting people at ease.

"One of the things I've learned, for example, is that when people approach you and put out their hand to shake your hand, is that you can match your tempo to theirs," the 61-year-old said.

"Like a dance, you move towards them about as quickly as they move towards you," he added.

Peterson also recommended that Anthony ask people their name, as "even if they're nervous, most people can remember their name." This made the singer chuckle.

Peterson added that he enjoys the post-event meet-and-greets that his team organizes, as it personalizes his audience.

Oliver Anthony talking to fans after making a surprise appearance at the Rock the Block street festival on August 26, 2023 in Farmville, Virginia. Controversial academic Jordan Peterson offered the country singer advice on managing his newfound fame. Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

"It differentiates the audience back into individuals, and you should always be communicating with individuals," Peterson said.

"As soon as you start talking to the crowd, you're immediately lying. You need to be talking to the individuals in the crowd."

Peterson also warned Anthony not to "get up on his high horse" or develop a large ego.

"When you're at the center of that much attention, [your ego] can get puffed up," he said while gesturing at his head.

In response, Anthony said he never wants to be in a position where he feels "I'm better than anyone I'm singing to."

"I don't like that ego that you see come with people that are in celebrity status," Anthony added. "It's a tragedy. The person changes into something completely different than what people fell in love with them for."

Jordan Peterson sat in a chair, November 2018. The Canadian psychologist and author is no stranger to controversy. Chris Williamson/Getty Images News

Posting to Instagram on September 1, Anthony said he has had enough of talking about his political views.

"I am scheduling one final podcast after Rogan, that can deep dive into the nitty gritty it seems people are so desperately trying to understand," Anthony wrote alongside a snap of him and podcaster Joe Rogan.

"I'm simultaneously being labeled a far right extremist and a liberal by the powers at be. I love it. They are doing everything they can to cause division," Anthony added.

Peterson's political opinions have also caused controversy online. In July, the author was criticized for mocking non-binary singer Demi Lovato's pronoun change, while, in August, he called for a boycott of the sweet Skittles over its LGBTQ+-friendly packaging.