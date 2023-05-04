Jordan Peterson's Reason for Why Joe Rogan Is 'So Successful' Goes Viral

Jordan Peterson has shared the reason why he believes Joe Rogan has proved to be so successful with his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan started the podcast on YouTube back in 2009. By 2015, it had grown to become one of the world's most popular podcasts, regularly pulling in millions of views.

In December 2020, Rogan signed a licensing deal with Spotify for the platform's exclusive rights to broadcast the podcast. The deal was widely reported at the time to be worth $100 million, although The New York Times reported in February 2022 that the true number for the three-and-a-half-year deal was "at least" $200 million.

While Rogan has faced backlash over the years for some of the views shared by the host and his guests on certain episodes, the former Fear Factor presenter remains the jewel in Spotify's crown with the most listened-to podcast.

Main image, Jordan Peterson is pictured in Cambridge, England, on November 2, 2018. Inset, Joe Rogan is pictured in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 7, 2022. Peterson recently shared a video in which he discussed Rogan's formula for success. Chris Williamson/Getty Images;/Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Canadian psychologist and media personality Peterson, who has been a guest on Rogan's podcast on a number of occasions, sought to explain the recipe of the broadcaster's success in a video that has gone viral on social media.

"So one of the reasons Joe Rogan is so successful, by the way, is that that's what Joe does—he just asks questions," Peterson said in the clip. "He isn't trying to get something from his guests. He's not trying to become more famous. He doesn't need any more money.

"There's no instrumental utilization of language in his discourse. He's just a humble lunkhead, in the most profound sense, who would like to know more than he knows, and who asks all the stupid questions he can think up.

"And it turns out that he's actually very, very smart and very well educated now after talking to hundreds and hundreds of people and listening," Peterson went on. "And so the stupid questions he asks aren't stupid, and they're questions that are shared by virtually everyone who's listening. And he takes his listeners along on this process of exploratory endeavor, and it's the pathway to success."

The YouTube clip, which Peterson shared on Twitter on Wednesday, was met with widespread praise by his followers.

Peterson is known for his conservative views on issues, but he was once simply known as a clinical psychologist and professor. After working as an assistant and associate professor at Harvard University—where he published several influential papers on familial alcoholism and other issues—the Canadian returned to his home country with a position at the University of Toronto.

He wrote the best-selling books Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos and Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life. His public stature began to grow as a result and Peterson was soon a well-known intellectual.

He became recognized outside the intellectual community because of his controversial views on transgender rights, which he laid out in a series of YouTube videos in 2016. Among his divisive stances was his refusal to refer to students by their chosen gender pronouns.

One especially notorious incident from 2016 came when Peterson was filmed speaking to transgender students. He argued to them that their activism—and political correctness in general—had a negative impact on society.

The video racked up millions of hits on YouTube, and Peterson was soon bragging to Rogan about how he'd learned to profit from controversy.

"I shouldn't say this, but I'm going to, because it's just so g****** funny I can't help but say it: I've figured out how to monetize social justice warriors," Peterson said on Rogan's podcast in 2018. "If they let me speak, then I get to speak, and then I make more money on Patreon… If they protest me, then that goes up on YouTube, and my Patreon account goes way up."

Peterson has also faced backlash for other comments he has made. In July 2022, his Twitter account was suspended indefinitely after he refused to apologize for comments he made about trans actor Elliot Page. It was later reinstated when Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

In 2022 Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde described Peterson as a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community" in Interview magazine. "Incels," short for involuntary celibates, refers to an online subculture of men who express extreme resentment and hostility to women in their online discussion groups.

When asked about Wilde's comment during an interview with Piers Morgan in September, Peterson responded: "You know, people have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men."