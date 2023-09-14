Jordan Peterson Rips Apple CEO Over New Ad

Jordan Peterson has lashed out at Apple over its new commercial, calling it "beyond parody."

The ad was shared to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, by Apple CEO Tim Cook. The five-minute clip shows actor Octavia Spencer discussing the company's climate-change goals with a team of employees.

"At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world's most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part," the 62-year-old businessman wrote alongside the post.

"Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress."

Jordan Peterson in 2018. The clinical psychologist's views on climate change have caused controversy online. Chris Williamson/Getty Images News

Since being shared, the post has received 2.9 million views so far and divided opinions among Cook's followers. While some users applauded Apple for its attempts to fight climate change, others accused the company of going "woke"—including Peterson.

"This is truly beyond parody," the 61-year-old clinical psychologist wrote, tagging Cook in the post.

Since rising to fame in 2016, Peterson has caused controversy online several times with his views on everything from transgender rights to Skittles' packaging. His opinions on global warming are also divisive, with the professor of psychology claiming in 2022 that current climate models are ineffective, angering many climate scientists.

Throughout 2023, Peterson has uploaded a range of videos on the subject to YouTube, with titles including, "The World is not Ending" and "The Great Climate Con."

Concerning the latter, Peterson claims that the increase in greenhouse gases is a positive for plant life, which climate scientists say ignores the damage that rising CO2 levels have on the ecosystem as whole, leading to less nutritious crops.

This is truly

Beyond parody@tim_cook https://t.co/qblvYS2kCa — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 13, 2023

According to DeSmog—an organization founded in 2006 to fight climate change misinformation—fringe theories such as these are receiving a surge in views thanks to the academic, who has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube and targets primarily young males.

Peterson's followers joined him in slamming the Apple ad, with Howard Zhao writing: "Going Woke At speed of thought."

"I wish they'd stop preaching and focus on their product," said Operam Dare.

"Apple is doomed. No innovation, no product development. Only woke," agreed Ran.

"I watched earlier this morning. It felt gross," wrote TapForNerd.

Some users called for a boycott of Apple products, with mbm writing: "You just lost my business."

"This may be Apple's Bud Light moment!" commented Eternity Planner, referencing the boycott of the beer over its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

"I've made lots of money on the stock, love the products, but I am ashamed of Tim Cook and Apple's politics," said Jee Kirty. "Going down the path of Disney and Bud Light..........be careful, your stock will drop big time because valuations are at the thigh end."

However, other users applauded Apple for its efforts, with many doubting that a boycott of the brand's products would ever happen.

"It's fine by me if they use recycled stuff and green energy," said Marian S.

"This is cute and harmless, but look at all the right-wing blue checks in the replies losing their minds," commented Elizabeth Spiers. "I'd like to see them boycott woke Apple tho. They might give up Bud Light for five minutes ,but they ain't getting rid of their iPhones."

Newsweek has reached out to Peterson and Apple for comment.