Jordan Peterson Lashes Out at Justin Trudeau Amid Risk of Losing License

Controversial social media personality Jordan Peterson has taken aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his career hangs in the balance.

The Canadian psychologist has been ordered to undergo social media training or risk losing his license to practice after people complained about his social media presence.

Peterson lashed out at the College of Psychologists of Ontario after he was mandated to complete the training.

He also blamed the prime minister for his situation, claiming it was the fault of "Canada's increasingly censorial state," in a column for British newspaper The Telegraph.

Jordan Peterson at The Cambridge Union on November 2, 2018, in Cambridge, England. He has once again lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Peterson wrote the article this month, then this week lashed out at Trudeau on X, formerly Twitter. He joked about Trudeau's recent trip to India, where a mechanical snag with his plane saw him stuck there for an extra two days after the G20 Summit.

"Crunchy Crunchy Bugs It's all I ate While grounded Like a fool In India Sincerely, Great Leader@JustinTrudeau," Peterson wrote.

In another post he said: "But I like Disastrous trips To India Sincerely,@JustinTrudeau."

And finally, added a post about health care: "We like to take Our emergencies Slow Here in @JustinTrudeau Canada."

This month, Peterson complained about the training and called Trudeau a clown prince. He claimed that a small number of people complained to the College of Psychologists that the opinions he has expressed on social media have caused them harm.

"The right of the College to do so has now been upheld by a provincial court, despite their apparent admission that it could infringe on my fundamental rights," he wrote after trying to appeal the college's ruling.

The tweets in question criticized Trudeau's former chief of staff, questioned economic policies made around the climate change emergency, comments about a transgender anti-transgender content and critiquing a plus-size model.

"Every single opinion was a political or psychological statement; every one devoid of genuinely documentable "harm"—except perhaps to the tender sensibility of certain Canadian moralists in whose mouths butter wouldn't melt, in a country of fatal niceness and complacency," Peterson wrote.

Peterson then criticized Trudeau for saying that "there is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada." Peterson argued that it has allowed the "domination by the fractionated ideas that will fight necessarily for central place."

"Justin Trudeau's insistence that Canada has no central identity has allowed the ideologically possessed fools who know nothing of the great British Common Law tradition and who have contempt for the Western tradition to make their postmodern ideas the central axis around which this once-reliable country now by law is required to rotate," he said.

"In principle, Canadians enjoy the right to free speech, but the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is severely and fatally limited by the notwithstanding clause, and leaves our rights endangered."

Peterson is no stranger to lashing out at Trudeau.

He previously called him a narcissist and in May 2022, blamed the prime minister for his dad not flying to California for his daughter's wedding. At the time, there were still travel restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Foreign nationals wanting to enter Canada were required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and citizens were permitted to enter the country as long as they were not showing any COVID symptoms.

Despite Canada's restrictions, those traveling out of the country had to follow the rules of their destination, which in the case of California would be U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Expressing disgust to his 2.7 million followers, Peterson wrote: "I'm at my daughter's wedding in California. I will never forget [sic] @justintrudeau that my father is not here because of your utterly unconscionable, unconstitutional and vindictive travel ban."