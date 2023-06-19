U.S.

Senator Admits UFO Whistleblower Report Tracks With Official Briefing

By
Senator Josh Hawley said a recent UFO whistleblower's report is "pretty close" to information he received in a briefing after the United States shot down a spy balloon and other unidentified flying objects this past winter.

The Missouri Republican said he wasn't surprised, but he was "disturbed" by David Grusch's claims that not only has the government found proof of but also covered up several "non-human" crafts and remains.

Grusch, a 36-year-old Airforce veteran, told NewsNation earlier this month that a top-secret military program found fully intact UFOs, or "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs). Grusch, who previously worked as the National Reconnaissance Office's representative to the UAP Task Force, said that the U.S. covered up several "non-human origin" crafts and "dead pilots."

Newsweek reached out to Hawley via his website for comment. Grusch's claims could not be verified by Newsweek.

UFO spotters look out over the Forth Valley in central Scotland, where unexplained sightings are said to be frequent. Senator Josh Hawley said a recent UFO whistleblower report was “pretty close” to information he received during a briefing. Colin McPherson/Sygma/Getty

The U.S. military declassified several videos of UAPs during an April Senate meeting, during which the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said that it is examining 650 potential UFO cases. However, AARO Director Sean M. Kirkpatrick said there is no proof of aliens or their crafts, stating: "AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics."

Grusch's comments made headlines and went viral on social media, sparking a debate over whether extraterrestrials exist and how much the government truly knows.

Hawley, according to Wired, said that he wasn't shocked by Grusch's account, but said that "none of it's good."

While discussing the balloon and other recent flying objects, he said several of his Senate colleagues pointed out that UFO and UAP sightings have been going on for years. In response, the military briefer said, "True."

"The takeaway from that is, they had thousands of sightings of these things over the years, which was news to me," Hawley told Wired. "So I'm not surprised, necessarily, by these latest allegations, because it sounds pretty close to what they kind of grudgingly admitted to us in the briefing."

Hawley said he is alarmed by reports of UAPs hovering over the U.S., especially military sites.

"It's not good. None of it's good," the senator said. "I think we want to get to the bottom of this. I think it's disturbing."

