Journaling for Kids: Expert Tips To Help Them Thrive, Traps To Avoid

Julie Waite's daughters, now 9 and 11 years old, were going through a tough time. Their dad had died and they were experiencing a range of feelings, from grief, to anxiety, to anger.

Looking for a way to help the girls process their feelings and express themselves, the mom turned to a distinctly low-tech solution amid a world filled with screens and constant stimulation.

"I introduced them to journaling a couple of years ago after their dad died and they were experiencing lots of difficult emotions," Waite told Newsweek. "They have a few different journals—some blank where I encourage them to sketch, write their feelings down and sometimes just scribble and scrawl at the page when they are feeling angry."

She said that journaling, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, is a go-to aid for her to support her daughters when they are suffering with anxiety and need to express themselves.

"It definitely helps them, and I hope it will become a practice that they can use throughout their lives," she said.

Julie Waite's daughters journaling in nature, left, and a picture of Emily Patricia Fae and her daughter working on her journal together. Julie Waite & Emily Patricia Fae

What is journaling?

Journaling involves writing down thoughts, feelings and experiences in a private place. Providing a space for self-expression, self-reflection and to explore emotions, the written record has become a popular part of many lives.

According to a report by Technavio in 2023, the paper notebooks market is projected to grow by over $21,820 million by 2027 as interest in tactile and mindful activity grows.

A 2006 study, by researchers at the Department of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, found that writing in a journal can be as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy in reducing the risk of depression in young adults. A 2012 study found that journaling could also reduce symptoms of anxiety in patients with multiple sclerosis.

But the therapeutic power of journaling isn't just for grown-ups. Numerous studies show that journaling can also help improve children's emotional wellbeing and cognitive development.

Emily Patricia Fae is the mom of three daughters: Imogen, 9, Robyn, 7, and Phoebe, 4. After starting to journal herself, she was inspired to share the positives she got from the experience with her girls.

"I am passionate about teaching children these techniques from a young age so they have a toolkit of positive coping strategies as they grow and develop and navigate life's challenges," Fae told Newsweek. "My girls love journaling as they love to share what they have been doing and it gives them an opportunity to talk about their day and share any struggles as well as what they are grateful for and enjoyed."

Fae encourages the girls to spend some time with their journal before bed, clearing their minds before getting a good night's sleep.

"When journaling we focus on gratitude and they can draw, write, or just talk while I write for them—which frees up any pressure that comes with writing or putting words on paper. It's a great bonding activity and builds trust in sharing with you," she said.

The moms' approach to journaling is backed by experts.

Navit Schechter, a CBT therapist and founder of Conscious & Calm, told Newsweek: "Children who feel their emotions strongly, struggle with worries or anxiety or are going through a difficult time at school or home, may enjoy having a space for them to write about their thoughts and feelings."

Emily Armstrong is an elementary school headteacher and a coach for other teachers. She also advocates for journaling and the positive impact it can have on young people.

"Journaling is good for children as it gives them an outlet for their feelings at an early age," she told Newsweek. "Just like adults, children may find it challenging at times to talk about their feelings. Journaling also allows children them to express themselves without fearing being interrupted or misunderstood."

Pictures of Emily Patricia Fae's daughters journaling. The mom told Newsweek: "I am passionate about teaching children these techniques from a young age so they have a toolkit of positive coping strategies as they grow and develop." Emily Patricia Fae

Do's and Don'ts of Journaling With Kids

To get little ones started with journaling, there are some do's and don'ts that can help them get the best out of it.

Do start as early as they can write

Kids can start benefitting from journaling as soon as they can put pen to paper. Armstrong suggested starting "as early as they can write," adding: "Although even before this age, children may find drawing a good outlet for expressing feelings."

Do be explain what journaling is

Make sure that your kids understand what journaling is and why it is a positive exercise.

Waite suggested: "Get them involved by letting them choose a journal together and some nice coloured pens. There are so many lovely books out there—the girls have sequin journals, Harry Potter journals and books of all different styles and sizes."

"Find a time that they enjoy journaling," she added. "Bedtime works for us as it is a great way to get any worries out of your head. The girls often write down their worries and then below or next to it, we write solutions or explanations."

Do give them space

It is important that children understand that their journal is personal to them, and that what they write is

"Explain that it is their journal, and you will never read it or look in it unless they want you to," Waite said.

Armstrong said that it is their choice what goes into the journal. "Don't force or try to control what they write," she said. "Their journal is for them and if Spider-Man makes an appearance, then that's okay."

Don't force them to journal

"Journaling isn't for everyone. All children are uniquely different so what will help one child won't necessarily help another," Schechter said.

While journaling has positives and can really help kids, forcing them to do it won't help them either.

"Give them freedom to choose where they journal - allow them to take their journal to different locations and if they want to write hanging upside down, let them," Armstrong said.

Don't expect perfection

A journal should be their space to explore and be creative in expressing themselves, and as a result parents shouldn't expect them to be neat or laid out in a certain way.

"They can scribble, doodle, write lots, write little or even just one word," Waite said.