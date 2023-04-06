Joy as German Shepherd Becomes Big Sister to Golden Puppy: 'Protects Her'

A German shepherd protecting a cocker spaniel puppy is melting hearts online.

The adorable footage was shared on TikTok by @genie.goldengirl, and shows two clips filmed on two different days.

In the first clip, golden spaniel pup Genie can be seen happily trotting around the park. From across the other side of the field, an adult German shepherd called Jess comes wandering over.

Jess gives Genie a sniff, before the pup waltzes off to explore her surroundings again. However, the older dog follows her, keeping a close watch.

In the second clip, the park is much busier, with other dogs scattered about. Nevertheless, Jess ignores them all, running straight over to Genie as she arrives and refusing to leave her side.

"The owner said she likes to be a big sister," @genie.goldengirl wrote alongside the cute video, which has received over 210,000 views.

Protect the Pack

According to Wendy Diamond, chief pet officer at Animal Fair Media, dogs have a natural instinct to protect their young. Sometimes, this urge is so powerful, it can extend to puppies that are not their own.

Canines are pack animals, and this instinct dates back to their wolf ancestors. In the wild, dogs will form families with unrelated canines for safety and survival.

"They will protect and care for all members of the pack," Diamond told Newsweek.

"It's one of the reasons why they make such loyal and loving companions."

She said that rescue dogs can be particularly protective, due to past experiences and traumatic events.

"Their protective nature may be a coping mechanism to ensure the safety of their new family," Diamond said.

Nevertheless, every dog is different. While breed is a factor—with German shepherds having a natural guarding instinct—personality is also key. Some dogs may not react well to a new puppy, which is why introducing them correctly is crucial.

'She Started Her Own Big Sister Program'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the darling duo, with their friendship receiving 37,000 likes.

"This is too cute," commented ashalvvv.

"Genie got her own security," said TruckersWife.

"Free range babysitter," wrote Anna.

"She's like 'IS ANYONE ELSE GONNA WATCH THE CHILDREN,'" joked Emily.

"She started her own big sister program. A buddy system," said Sunshine_Jo.

"That's her puppy now," wrote angelb333.

While thrivinginfantasy commented: "Dogs just pick their dogs sometimes."

