Joy as Golden Retriever Pup and Bunny Take Break From 'Chasey Time' To Dig

Who says that pets of different species can't be friends? A golden retriever puppy and a bunny have melted hearts all over the internet after a video of them playing together went viral.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the pets' owner, under the username Olliethegoldenretriever2, the golden retriever, Ollie from Melbourne, and his bunny sibling can be seen playing together in their owner's garden, chasing each other, then digging holes.

The hilarious clip, which quickly went viral on social media, comes with a caption that says: "When it's chasey time but have to stop and have a dig." Further down in the comment section they added: "I swear they talk to one another."

Stock image of a dog snuggling with a bunny. A golden retriever and his bunny friend have gone viral from playing and digging together in their owner's garden. Getty Images

We all know that most dogs like digging holes in the ground, but what is this behavior due to? According to the Humane Society of the United States, in hot weather, dogs may dig holes to lie in the cool dirt, because they're feeling too hot. And when it's not summer, they may also dig to provide themselves with shelter from cold, wind, or rain or to find water.

"Your dog may be digging for comfort or protection if: The holes are near the foundations of buildings, large shade trees, or a water source," its website states.

The clip quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over three million views and 411,700 likes.

One user, Barry Golden Retriever, commented: "Oh? Dig time? Ok ok me too, me too dig." And Tina Tran joked: "They share the same brain cell." Mel Cas said: "ha when dog start digging rabbit starts digging." And RosieMP added: "What!!! Are they both digging at the same time???"

Kay wrote: "STOP THIS IS SO CUTE!! My dog would eat my rabbits." And TacosOvrVatos said: "Wait wait wait—let's see who can dig the fastest! Okay go!" Kris_swim18 added: "They understand each other, zoomies and digging."

Another user, Josh, commented: "That's adorable but I would hate to walk outback in the dark, probably twist an ankle so bad from one of those holes." And mamabearof2 said: "He stopped digging the moment he realized u were watching him, like that wasn't me digging the rabbit did it."

Newsweek reached out to Olliethegoldenretriever2 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.