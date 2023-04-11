Joy Reid Calls Out White Evangelical Hypocrisy on Abortion

MSNBC host Joy Reid has said white evangelicals "don't give a damn" whether a child lives or dies after being born, accusing the right-wing white religious sector of hypocrisy when it comes to abortion and gun policy.

The host of The ReidOut is often seen as a divisive figure and her latest comments during a discussion with guest Jeff Sharlet have once again sparked debate. On Monday's show she shared the results of a poll by the PRRI 2022 American Values Atlas, which found that just 27 percent of white evangelical Protestants believed abortion should be legal in all or most states.

The legality of abortion is now decided on a state by state basis ever since Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

Reid said she highlighted white evangelical Protestants because they have "disproportionate power" in the United States.

"And they're using that power to try and take away women's liberties over their own body and to get more and more and more guns," Reid said. "They call that pro-life but…they seem to be very enamored with things that make death."

Contributing guest, author and left-wing political commentator Sharlet, weighed in by calling right-wing evangelicals a "death cult."

"One of the things I actually do find interesting, is that, once the fetus is out, they don't give a damn," Reid said, smiling. "They're just like, 'then it can die. Then it can starve. We don't care.'"

A number of people, both agreeing and disagreeing with Reid's stance, weighed in once the clip made it online. Some pointed out on Twitter that it echoes a famous stand-up routine.

"They will do anything for the unborn, but once you're born, you're on your own," legendary comedian George Carlin said of conservatives in 1996.

"Thanks, Joy Reid, for the chance to tell some scary stories. We tell them so we can stop them form going further," Sharlet wrote on Twitter, seemingly referring to right-wing white evangelical Protestants.

Reid, who has 2 million Twitter follower, continued her criticism of the right in her show. While speaking to Sharlet, she shared a statistic from "Everytown for Gun Safety" that ranked the top 10 states with the "highest rate of gun deaths."

In order from one to 10, the states were Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Alaska, Alabama, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina.

It was pointed out that nine of those listed were red states, and that democratic bases California and New York were absent from the list.