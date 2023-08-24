Pets

Joyous Moment Blind Dog Is Saved After Falling Down Storm Drain

Colorado firefighters have saved a blind Shih Tzu after she somehow managed to fall into a road drainage opening.

West Metro Fire Rescue, which operates in the Denver area, was alerted to reports a dog had fallen down a storm grate in Lakewood on Wednesday, August 23.

The dog, called Barkley, fell into the storm grate while out for a walk with her owner during the morning and firefighters were allied soon afterward.

Fortunately, animal control assisted in the rescue, and Barkley was recovered without sustaining any injuries.

split image of Barkley being rescued
A split image of Barkley being rescued. Barkley fell into the storm drainage while out for a morning walk. West Metro Fire Rescue

A West Metro Fire Rescue Facebook post on Wednesday read: "Barkley is blind, but likes to get outside. She tends to walk close to the curb and in this case, ran out off [the] curb and fell in.

"Our Tower 2 crew removed the grate, Lakewood Animal Control climbed down and pulled her out. No injuries, thankfully."

Photos taken during the rescue showed firefighters getting into the drainage and pulling Barkley out. Other photos showed firefighters assisting Barkley and appearing to handle her delicately before she returned to safety.

Newsweek has contacted the West Metro Fire Rescue for comment via email.

A photo of the rescue of Barkley
A photo of the rescue of Barkley. Barkley is blind and fell in after getting too close to the curb. West Metro Fire Rescue

The Shih Tzu is well-known for being beautiful and well-groomed, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

It added: "Being cute is a way of life for this lively charmer. The Shih Tzu is known to be especially affectionate with children.

"As a small dog bred to spend most of their day inside royal palaces, they make a great pet if you live in an apartment or lack a big backyard. Some dogs live to dig holes and chase cats, but a Shih Tzu's idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV."

A photo of Barkley being rescued
A photo of Barkley being rescued. The Shih Tzu suffered no injuries despite the fall. West Metro Fire Rescue

An estimated 65.1 million dogs are owned as pets across the U.S., making them the most popular pet in the country, according to the American Pet Products Association.

According to the AKC, there are several things pet owners can do to make life for their blind dogs easier, which include:

  • Maintain routines as much as possible in order to help them adjust.
  • Keep your furniture in the same location as it makes it easier for your dog to navigate your home.
  • If you do decide to redecorate your home, or when you take our dog to a new place, take them around carefully and let them learn about any obstacles.
  • As your dog is blind, it will not see any potential dangers, so block off risky areas with dog gates to prevent falls.
  • If you find your dog is bumping into things frequently, talk with your vet or canine ophthalmology specialist—they may recommend a dog bumper to help protect your dog's face as they walk around.
