Judge Chutkan Hands Trump Loss With Trial Date

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a date for Donald Trump's trial on federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Chutkan scheduled the trial for March 4, 2024. The date is more than two years earlier than the April 2026 date requested by Trump's attorneys, who had sought to push back the trial after the 2024 presidential election. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, whose investigation led to the charges against Trump, had requested a trial date of January 2, 2024.

Judge Hands Trump Loss With Trial Date
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24. On Monday, a federal judge set his trial date in the 2020 election subversion case for March 4, 2024. Joe Raedle/Getty

The trial will begin the day before Super Tuesday, when voters in about 16 states and territories will vote in the Republican race for the presidential nomination.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

