Judge Compliments Trump Attorney's Skill as Trial Nears End

A lawyer representing former President Donald Trump in a defamation suit received complimentary remarks from the judge as the trial wound down, despite previous friction between the two.

Joe Tacopina is currently representing Trump in a civil defamation lawsuit brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had previously accused Trump of raping her in a New York City department store changing room in the mid-1990s, which Trump has strongly denied ever happened. Carroll's suit alleges that the former president defamed her by claiming that she had lied about the assault for personal gain.

During the trial, Tacopina at one point called for a mistrial for what he characterized as "unfair and prejudicial rulings" from the judge overseeing the trial, Lewis Kaplan. In a letter outlining his complaints, the lawyer accused Kaplan of numerous decisions that he claimed favored Carroll's side, including allegedly mischaracterizing evidence in their favor and sustaining "improper 'argumentative' objections" from her lawyers during her cross-examination.

Joe Tacopina, Attorney for former President Donald Trump, arrives for the third day of a civil trial against the former president at Manhattan Federal Court on April 27, 2023, in New York City. E. Jean Carroll took the stand on the second day of the trial and testified that she was raped by former President Trump, giving details about the alleged attack in the mid-1990s. She is scheduled to take the stand again to face cross-examination from Mr. Trump’s lawyers. Trump has stated that the attack never happened and has denied meeting her. He is not expected to take the stand during the trial. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Despite this friction, Kaplan reportedly had complimentary words for Tacopina's performance as the trial wound to a close on Monday, according to Law & Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld. In a series of tweets discussing the trial, Klasfeld noted at one point that Kaplan said Tacopina was a "heck of a good lawyer" during an argument, even as the reporter noted he likely did not agree with his stance overall.

When the jury wasn't present earlier, Judge Kaplan praised Tacopina as a "heck of a good lawyer."



Even opposing counsel praised his skills repeatedly during rebuttal, an apparent concession to the rhetorical force of his summation — whatever one may think of his defense. https://t.co/gPTLv1CG9g — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 8, 2023

Later, in response to comments from other Twitter users, Klasfeld concurred that similar compliments are not uncommon from judges to lawyers on "the losing side of the case." In response to one comment making that argument, Klasfeld said, "There was definitely that dynamic at play here, too."

"In this case, Tacopina was being sharply questioned by the judge on a legal argument with the jury not present—and appeared to be losing on that issue," the reporter added.

In response to another user who noted that Kaplan had "spent the entire trial smacking him down, and rightfully so," Klasfeld explained further that the comment came "during an evidentiary dispute," and that "even when they disagree, he was saying, the judge acknowledges that he knows how [to] deliver a closing argument."

In other tweets, Klasfeld noted that one of Carroll's attorneys, Mike Ferrara, also commended Tacopina as a "good lawyer" at one point, though the compliment was seemingly backhanded, as he was praising the opposing side for knowing how to "cherry pick" certain information.

