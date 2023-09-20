Judge Hands Hunter Biden a Loss

A federal judge dealt Hunter Biden a blow on Wednesday, denying his request to appear virtually for his first court hearing as he faces three felony gun charges.

The son of President Joe Biden is set to be arraigned in person on Tuesday after a federal grand jury charged him with the firearm offenses, including one count of possessing a firearm while being addicted to a controlled substance in 2018. If convicted, Hunter Biden faces a maximum sentence of 25 years, according to a press release from Special Counsel David Weiss.

The president's son had initially appeared in federal court in Delaware in July where he planned to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanor charges to avoid being prosecuted for a felony gun charge, illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. However, that deal agreement, which had been heavily criticized by Republicans, fell apart midway through the hearing.

Hunter Biden departs a federal courthouse on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. A federal judge denied his request to appear virtually for his first court hearing as he faces felony gun charges. Mark Makela/Getty

After Weiss announced the three federal firearms charges last week, Hunter Biden's initial court appearance and arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware.

The president's son plans to plead not guilty to the gun charges, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a letter to the judge on Tuesday. The attorney told Burke that her client is "not seeking any special treatment."

Lowell requested that he be allowed to appear via videoconference rather than in person, stating that the "financial impact on government resources and logistical burden" of the president's son traveling across the country from California would be "significant."

On Wednesday, Weiss argued that he should be required to attend in person to "promote the public's confidence" that the president's son is not receiving special treatment.

Burke denied Hunter Biden's request several hours later. The judge said other than during the "exigent circumstances" of the COVID-19 pandemic, he "cannot recall" ever having conducted an initial hearing other than in person in the past decade.

"In the end, the Court agrees with both Defendant ... and the Government," Burke wrote. "That Defendant should not receive special treatment in this matter—absent some unusual circumstance, he should be treated just as would any other defendant in our Court. Any other defendant would be required to attend his or her initial appearance in person. So too here."

The firearms case is part of several scandals and legal woes plaguing the president's son as his father campaigns for reelection in 2024.