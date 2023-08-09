U.S.

Judge Chutkan Overrules Trump's Lawyers to Force Hearing Deadline

By
U.S. Donald Trump Tanya Chutkan Lawyers DOJ

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's January 6 trial has set a date of Friday, August 11, for a hearing on whether to impose a protective order in the case despite the former president's lawyers claiming that day was "lost" as an option for them.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a time of 10 a.m. on Friday for the first pretrial hearing in the case of Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, where he has pleaded not guilty to four federal charges.

The hearing will be to discuss whether a protective order is needed, a common step in criminal cases to determine how evidence is handled.

The Department of Justice sought a protective order against Trump to prevent him publicly discussing key details and evidence surrounding the case, or talking and potentially intimidating witnesses in his social media posts. The former president's lawyers denied that such an order was needed, and accused the DoJ of attacking the 2024 hopeful's freedom of speech during his presidential campaign.

Donald Trump in New Hampshire
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. The judge presiding over Trump’s January 6 case has scheduled a Friday hearing to discuss imposing a potential protective order. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Chutkan had previously asked federal prosecutors and Trump's lawyers to come up with dates up to and including August 11 on which they could attend the protective order hearing.

Todd Blanche, one of Trump's lawyers in the January 6 case, said he is not available on Thursday as he will be in federal court in Florida for an arraignment as part of the classified documents case against the former president and two other co-defendants, but fellow Trump lawyer John Lauro could attend Thursday.

Trump lawyers requested in their filings to Chutkan that the hearing take place either Monday, August 14 or Tuesday, August 15, so both Blanche and Lauro could be present "since we lost Friday as an option," but it's unclear what they meant by that. Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

The DoJ said they could attend a hearing any time from Wednesday, August 9 through Friday. Chutkan has now scheduled Friday for the protective order hearing, which Trump will not be required to attend.

Read more

In previous court filings, the DoJ argued that a protective order against Trump was needed because of a Truth Social post stating "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" as well as other social media posts in which he has attacked "witnesses, judges, attorneys" and others associated with the trial.

If Trump were to violate the order, he could be found in contempt of court and face a fine or possible jail time.

However, Joshua Ritter, a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, said that while imposing a protective order would be a "very serious development" in the federal case, it is unlikely Trump would be jailed if found to have broken it.

"Usually, if the judge feels the defendant has violated a protective order, she will haul everyone into court and give a real tongue lashing against the defendant and warn him of the severity and the seriousness of it," Ritter told Newsweek.

"If the violation isn't something tremendously serious and is more along the lines of pushing the envelope, then it will likely end with that warning."

Trump, who has long portrayed the investigation into his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election as politically motivated, hit out at the DoJ's request for a protective order.

"Let's see! My political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, tells [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and the DOJ (Department of Justice) to indict and arrest me on bogus charges and accusations, trying desperately to steal the Election," Trump previously wrote on Truth Social.

"But that wasn't enough! He now wants Thug Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, to file for a Court Order taking away my first amendment rights, SPEECH. So, based on yet another Radical Left Hoax, I'll be the only 'politician' in American history not allowed to SPEAK. THE NEVER ENDING WITCH HUNT CONTINUES. MAGA!"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC