Julia Fox Hasn't Talked to Kanye West in Almost a Year Amid Missing Rumors

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox says it's been almost a year since she had a conversation with him as rumors swirl about his whereabouts.

The 32-year-old actor and model appeared on the Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked about her interactions with Ye, and with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

After months of making headlines for all the wrong reasons, West, now known as Ye, 45, has seemingly been "missing" since December. Social media has been speculating about West's whereabouts after his former business manager, Thomas St. John, said the rapper was nowhere to be found.

Fox and Ye dated long before his latest spate of controversial statements. The pair consistently made the headlines when they dated for a month from January 2022.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," Fox said on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when some viewers asked her about her last interaction with him. She was also quizzed on whether or not she had interacted with Kardashian, 42, since her own relationship with Ye ended.

"I have, like, been in the same room as Kim, but we've never spoken about anything," Fox said. Host Cohen asked if Fox and Kardashian were cordial with each other when they found themselves in the same room. "Well, it was a very big room," Fox replied, implying that they had never come into contact.

Elsewhere in the episode, Fox also suggested that she once dated Drake. She spoke about her best celebrity date, being flown on a private jet with a mystery "A-lister." Cohen asked if it was Canadian rapper Drake. Fox paused with a smile on her face and replied, "Maybe."

Fox has spoken out about her relationship with West in interviews before. In a November podcast interview with Emily Ratajkowski, Fox revealed Ye taught her how to use the paparazzi. She has since said that the rapper's career shouldn't be reduced to the "really bad moments."

Prior to his alleged disappearance, West made a number of controversial remarks about Jewish people, Black Lives Matter, the Kardashians and more. The fallout resulted in him losing his billionaire status, as companies like Adidas pulled out of business deals with him. In October, he also met with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and both men came under fire for dining with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Eventually, West's Twitter account was suspended after he shared an image of a swastika over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, with the caption: "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE." Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed he'd been suspended from the platform as he had "violated" the rules against "incitement to violence."

After making a number of remarks both online and in interviews towards the end of 2022, West was named the "Antisemite of the Year" by leading Jewish rights group and watchdog organization, StopAntisemitism.