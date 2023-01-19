British actor Julian Sands has been identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as a hiker who went missing on Friday, January 13.

Sands, 65, is an actor best known for films like A Room With A View, The Killing Fields, and Arachnophobia.

Here is everything that we know so far about Sands' situation.

What Happened to Missing Julian Sands? Everything We Know So Far

Sands has been missing for five days and authorities told CNN that they have been searching Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, California, since Friday.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that the actor was first reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on January 13.

Search and rescue teams have been on the mountain looking for the actor, however the search had to be suspended because of severe weather conditions and the increased threat of avalanches, the spokesperson said.

Although search and rescue teams are currently unable to resume their search, they are using drones to continue looking for Sands remotely. Due to the weather conditions, though, this method is also said to be limited.

Per a report from The Independent, the actor is believed to have gone missing while hiking on the Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet.

Newsweek has contacted Julian Sands' representatives for further comment.

In recent weeks, California has been hit by a series of storms which has led to severe flooding in the northern parts of the state.

The state has been hit by rainwater between 400 and 600 percent of historic averages, the National Weather Service said, and this has also led to flooding, rock and mudslides. Floodwaters and high winds have brought down trees and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power at times.

The severe weather conditions have also led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of homes across the state. Last week, President Joe Biden declared an emergency upon Governor Gavin Newsom's request.

On January 18, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to avoid the area of Mt. Baldy, where Sands was said to be hiking.

In a statement, they warned: "Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous.

"Sheriff's Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience."