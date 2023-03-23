On March 22, the Orange County District Attorney's office announced it had dismissed domestic violence charges against Ricky and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Roiland had been charged with domestic battery with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit in connection to an incident in 2020. He pleaded not guilty at a pre-trial in January before charges were dropped.

Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the DA's office, explained in a statement to Variety that there was insufficient evidence and so the charges were dropped against Roiland.

Will Justin Roiland Return to Rick and Morty After Charges Were Dropped?

In response to the charges being dropped, Roiland shared a statement on Twitter in which he criticized those who were "quick to judge without knowing the facts."

He said: "I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come.

"I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.

"Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the words of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled'

"That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, said in a statement to Variety: "I commend the Orange County District Attorney's Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I'm thankful justice has prevailed."

In January, Adult Swim released a statement in which it confirmed that it had cut ties with Roiland but that the animated series would continue.

Sharing the statement on Instagram, the network said: "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Hulu shortly followed suit and announced it had cut ties with Roiland for both Solar Opposites and Koala Man. Roiland also resigned from Squanch Games, the video game company he co-founded in 2016.

Now the charges have been dropped against Roiland this has led some fans of his former shows to wonder if he might return, particularly for Rick and Morty, in which he voiced the two titular characters.

Both Adult Swim and Hulu declined to comment on Variety's report, and the networks have not yet publicly commented on the news either and what it might mean for Roiland's previous projects.

Newsweek has contacted both networks via email for further comment, and has also reached out for comment from Roiland's representatives and attorney.