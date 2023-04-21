Justin Theroux Stands by 'Tropic Thunder' Despite Blackface Controversy

A movie like Tropic Thunder could still be made today, despite its perceived problematic content, according to actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux.

The co-writer of the 2008 comedy told Newsweek he hates "to think that we're entering a zone where we're you can't make anything." Acknowledging that times have changed, he says there are still versions of Tropic Thunder "that you could absolutely make" today.

Tropic Thunder has come under fire in the 15 years since its release for its use of blackface, its portrayal of disabled people, and accusations of antisemitic themes. While it was protested at the time of release and has been criticized in the years that followed, there are many who celebrate the movie.

Robert Downey Jr. wore blackface in 2008's 'Tropic Thunder', which was co-written by Justin Theroux, pictured inset attending the Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' at U.S. Navy Memorial Theater on April 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Ahead of the launch of his new show, he spoke to Newsweek about 'Tropic Thunder', the comedy he co-wrote with Ben Stiller and Etan Cohen. DreamWorks Pictures / Getty Images/Paul Morigi

"It might not look the same, and it might not have the same jokes, but I think a film like that could be made today," Theroux told Newsweek during an interview for his upcoming HBO show 'White House Plumbers'.

Theroux continued, "I mean, people like laughing, [...] regardless, and I think --"

"You'd have to cut Downey out," Theroux's White House Plumber's co-star Woody Harrelson interrupted.

"Yeah," Theroux said. "I would hate to think we're entering a zone where you can't make anything. You know what I mean?"

Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance as Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder. His character, an Australian actor, undergoes a controversial "pigmentation alteration" surgery in order to play an African American man. To simplify it, he's "a dude, playing a dude, disguised as another dude," as Kirk Lazarus famously says.

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux attend HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' at U.S. Navy Memorial Theater on April 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Tropic Thunder, co-written by Theroux, has come under fire in the 15 years since its release for its use of blackface, its portrayal of disabled people, and accusations of antisemitic themes. Getty Images for HBO/Paul Morigi

The comedy was co-written by Theroux, Etan Cohen, and Ben Stiller, with Stiller directing and starring in the lead role as an actor who goes method for a Vietnam War movie.

"You've got to vanilla-ize it now," Harrelson said of comedy movies.

Theroux continued, "I'm a big believer in free speech. If you watch it again, there's nothing that is that 'hard charging' about it. You know, it doesn't seem that controversial to me because of who the jokes are aimed at. You know what I mean? It's aimed at a bunch of dumb actors. That remains funny to me."

At the time of its release, a coalition of more than 20 disability advocacy groups objected to Tropic Thunder's repeated use of the word "retard." It was used in part due to Stiller's actor character, Tugg Speedman, starring in the fictional movie "Simple Jack."

"I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder," Stiller wrote on Twitter in February 2023. "It's always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it."

Tom Cruise starred in the movie too as Tugg Speedman's Hollywood agent Les Grossman. At the time of release, a review in The New York Times slammed the movie for using prosthetics to dress Cruise up in "Jewface."

Tropic Thunder isn't the only movie that would be considered problematic in today's society. Mel Brooks' Blazing Saddles is one which has been criticized for its repeated use of the n-word in a comedic context. Theroux uses the legendary filmmaker as an example of how times change.

"It's like, you couldn't or wouldn't want to make the same Mel Brooks movies again, but there's versions of those movies that you could absolutely make," he said.

On the subject of remaking and rebooting movies for modern audiences, one of Harrelson's most famous movies is being remade—White Men Can't Jump.

On May 19, 2023, a new version of White Men Can't Jump, with Jack Harlow starring in Harrelson's role, will launch on Hulu. Harrelson wishes the filmmakers well.

"I hope it turns out great. I'm looking forward to seeing it," he told Newsweek.

Theroux and Harrelson were speaking in anticipation of the release of their HBO series White House Plumbers, releasing May 1, 2023. Newsweek will have more from the pair and co-star Lena Headey nearer the time.