Graduation Fight Goes Viral as Student Says 'Didn't Let Me Get My Moment'

A video of a Black woman wrestling a microphone away from a white administrator during a graduation ceremony has gone viral on social media.

The woman in the video, identified as Kadia Iman, posted the video to her TikTok account on Wednesday, with the clip being viewed more than 21 million times as of Friday morning.

After the scuffle during the ceremony, Iman is heard saying into the mic, "You didn't let me get my moment" as she berates the administrator. She also stated her full name and said she was going to make the day all about her, before dropping the mic and walking off.

The video appears to have now been taken off Iman's TikTok page, but the footage of the scuffle continues to circulate on other social media platforms.

It was not made clear when this incident took place or at what university. However, some social media users have suggested the incident took place in Queens College, City University of New York.

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify this and has contacted Iman via TikTok for additional details.

In a follow-up TikTok, Iman gave further context to the situation and suggested there may have been a racial element to the treatment she and other Black students allegedly received at the hands of the white administrator.

Iman alleged that each student was given an opportunity to say their name, major and a few other details while up on stage. The TikTok influencer said she and other Black students were not granted this same privilege.

"I was saying my name and she literally, my name is long I have like three syllables in my name though I'm not going to say my [full] name here, but I didn't even get to finish saying my name," Iman said in the second clip.

"The people that went before me and everything, they all got to say their name, their major and even extras. Me and another girl noticed that she was pulling down the mic super fast for some Black people," she said.

Iman added that she felt she couldn't let the alleged behavior continue as she had worked very hard for her degree.

"I'm not a problematic person, I don't want to ruin no ones day, I don't want to violate anybody, but that is what she did. She didn't even let me finish speaking, she put the mic down and cut me off and that was the only chance I had to speak. I just feel that wasn't right," she continued.

Iman has faced praise and condemnation for her actions, with some social media users demanding for a longer video of the incident to gain a greater understanding of what happened beyond Iman's account.

"Thank you for standing up for yourself, as you should," TikTok user Lilmizzgigglez wrote.

"You did what you had to do. Congratulations sis," TikTok user Mula added.

On Twitter, following a tweet from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, there were more critical comments for her actions.

"'Today is all about me' says the most uninteresting and unimpressive person you'll ever encounter. It's always the dullest, blandest nobodies who think they're the main characters," Walsh wrote as a caption to the video.

"Also, I guarantee this person writes at a fourth grade level and can't name five US presidents. These are the people graduating from universities these days. Childish morons with egos the size of Jupiter," he added in an additional tweet.