When actors are thrust together for a project, their onscreen chemistry is put to the test. But for Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle this was so natural it felt like they were tapping into "Old Hollywood," they told Newsweek.

Esposito and Gabrielle star in Netflix's Kaleidoscope, a non-linear show that follows Esposito's Leo Pap as he puts together a team to execute a bank heist that is 24 years in the making.

Leo is determined to crack the "unbreakable" vault of Roger Salas, and Gabrielle's Hannah Kim works for Salas but has a history with Leo that is revealed over the course of the series, which can be watched in any order.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Kaleidoscope'

'Kaleidoscope's' Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle on Their 'Indescribable' Bond

Esposito told Newsweek what it was like to work opposite Gabrielle as they brought the relationship between Leo and Hannah to life.

As they watch the series, fans will learn that Leo is in fact named Ray Vernon and Hannah is his daughter, who changed her last name when she was adopted by a new family as a child after her father was sent to prison for several decades.

Reflecting on building that father-daughter bond, Esposito shared: "Golly, I'd die to work with Tati again, just die for it. Because I don't know that you can create that, to be extremely really honest with you.

"I know that I used to go 'I have a relationship with someone [onscreen] so call them beforehand [and say] let's get together, let's have dinner, let's do this, let's hang,' all that, and I still believe in that because we need to get to know each other, but I felt like with Tati that we just had this unspoken closeness.

"We did have a dinner together and we didn't have enough time. We yearned for more, and it was like I was pulled in 1,000 directions and she was as well. But, when the moment came that we had to give each other our presence, our vulnerability, our hearts, our eyes, our souls, without question it was there."

"I wound up feeling like I got Old Hollywood," the Breaking Bad star went on. "I started to understand why they put [Spencer] Tracy and [Katherine] Hepburn together. It all became clear, because you can't make that, that is just sparks that happen and when it happens it's there. So, all we had to do is look at each other and say the words, that's it."

Gabrielle was equally enthusiastic when talking about Esposito, as she gushed: "Exactly! Everything that Giancarlo just said, it was indescribable, truly indescribable.

"I could feel Giancarlo in any moment, even if we weren't on set. Like if I tapped in I could feel where Pop was, or feel where he was at in his spirit, and that was, for me, just an extremely life-changing experience.

"I, as well, live for the day that I get to work with Giancarlo again. It makes me want to cry just thinking about it!"

In the series, the audience will see Leo's relationship at different stages of their lives; at one moment, they are at odds with each other, while in another, they are bonded in their shared grief for Lily (Robinne Lee), Hannah's mom and Leo's wife, who died following a job gone wrong that also involved Roger Salas.

Reflecting on their bond both on and off screen, Esposito added: "I knew this question was going to come up because you'll see what happens on screen, [but] there's no way to answer it.

"Very rarely have I ever had this experience, so all you out there who are producing, if you're writing a story you're gonna write for us again, we just know it. It's just there."

Kaleidoscope is out on Netflix now.