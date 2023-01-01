'Kaleidoscope' Creator Weighs in on Leo's Fate and His Plans for Season 2

Netflix's Kaleidoscope is like an elaborate puzzle waiting to be solved—put all the pieces together in the right way and you will get the bigger picture.

The drama, which premiered on New Year's Day, is set over 24 years and follows the planning and execution of a bank heist led by Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), who puts together a team to crack the "unbreakable" vault of Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell).

It is the streamer's first non-linear experience, meaning that viewers can watch episodes in any order and, as such, there are certain key moments they may miss at first.

Show creator Eric Garcia told Newsweek about the show's subtle Easter Eggs and what he thinks viewers should focus on with regards to Leo's fate in the episode "Pink," which is set six months after the heist.

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for 'Kaleidoscope' Episode 'Pink'.

The 'Kaleidoscope' Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Garcia is a huge fan of heist films, he said, and so each episode of Kaleidoscope pays homage to classics of the genre including his favorite, 1955 French film Rififi.

"Each episode, I would say, has its own homage connection," the creator explained. "To me, the grandfather of all heist films is Rififi, which I think holds up so well 60-something years later. It's crazy how good that movie still is, and 'White' (the show's finale) is sort of a giant nod to Rififi, and they each have their own things that they do."

Garcia explained that the show has a lot of subtle Easter Eggs, ones that viewers may not necessarily focus on to begin with: "There's a lot of names, like in 'Yellow' look at the names of the stores they're breaking into, look at the name of Leo's boat.

"Most of the things that are named are usually references, have references to either themselves or to something else in the show."

He went on: "There's little things, I mean there are things that are ridiculous like you have to freeze frame [to see them] and there's a hexadecimal code in the show somewhere where if you freeze frame on it [it'll appear], stuff like that.

"It's pretty silly but it's all part of the fun of the game, it means we're doing a show that in a way is half super fun heist show [...] and then there's the people such as myself who want to get into it and figure it out, and find out the little details, and are really super nerdy with it which is my favorite thing."

Garcia explained that while he was looking forward to seeing how viewers react to the hidden details and Easter Eggs in the show "the goal is people just have fun" and he said "some people are just gonna sit and just want to watch a heist show and that's great. I hope they are super entertained and really enjoy it, and get something out of it."

What Happened to Leo Pap in 'Pink'?

What fans of the show may be wondering is what exactly happens to Leo at the end of "Pink," the episode that reveals where the characters end up six months after the heist.

In the closing moments of the episode Leo, whose Parkinson's disease has gotten worse, is seen walking with a cane through a park when he is followed by a man in a colorful T-shirt.

The man follows Leo for a time and then points a gun at him. As the screen fades to pink, viewers will hear a gunshot but Leo's fate is not revealed for certain in an open ending that is likely designed to let fans decide what they think happened to the character.

When asked if Leo could have lived, Garcia said "of course there's a possibility of surviving" but what is important is not what happened to Leo but who was following him in those final moments.

"Here's what I would say," Garcia went on. "I would say go back and look at what he's wearing, the guy that follows him. See if you've seen what he's wearing anywhere else in the show." He then joked: "I can just tell you, but that's less fun, right?"

'Kaleidoscope' Creator on His Plans for Season 2

The show creator also shared his thoughts on the future of the show, saying: "This is an anthology show and, if we are fortunate enough, we do [have plans]. Netflix and we all decided to make another season anthology.

"This story is self contained, right? This is what it is. But, I would work with these actors again in a heartbeat. They're all phenomenal and just good people to work with, and [they] just threw down with this when I set it up in a really good way."

When asked if the show could have an American Horror Story-style future, where actors return to play different roles, or if he'd be interested in returning to the characters from Season 1 and developing their stories further, Garcia remained coy: "It's certainly been discussed, and I have various things that I'm fascinated by.

"I think it depends, you know, I've always done the things that I'm interested in at the moment, like looking back at the things I've done I've branched into different genres whether I'm reading books or it's film, and I think that's just because I go: 'What do I want to do today?'"

He did, however, explain that there were plenty of ways he could revisit the story in Season 1: "I think there are aspects of these characters that I love, and keep in mind between 'Violet' and 'Green', for example, there's 17 years to play with, between 'Green' and 'Yellow' there's seven years to play with.

"You could have a contained story that's three years within there about these characters, you could keep the same characters or at the same time do different characters, you could do another heist thing, you could do a different genre entirely.

"There are different ways to Kaleidoscope the kaleidoscope, so to speak. So I don't know, all I know is this one is very self-contained and I hope people just dig into it and go for it and have a good time."

Kaleidoscope is out now on Netflix.