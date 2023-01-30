Kansas City on Fire as Fans Celebrate Reaching Super Bowl

A fire broke out near the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City after the Chiefs secured their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to reach the Super Bowl.

A video clip of the fire has begun to circulate on Twitter and shows that many cars were positioned very close to the blaze.

KCTV5 report Mark Poulose tweeted an image of the fire and said it was just outside the Kansas City Chief's Arrowhead Stadium.

He later gave an update to say the fire department had arrived and was in the process of putting the fire out.

The fire department is here and putting the fire out. https://t.co/OHFqICNS5m — Mark Poulose (@MarkKCTV5) January 30, 2023

The fire appeared to be on the grassy hills outside the stadium at Gate 6 and was put out within 40 minutes, according to a KCTV5 report.

The fire started around 9:50 p.m. and was out before 10:30 p.m. according to a KCPD report.

The Kansas City Fire Department was quick to put out the blaze as some trucks were already on the scene as a precaution.

On Sunday, the Chiefs reached their third Super Bowl in four years as they won a thrilling contest against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.