Kanye West's ex Amber Rose in Fistfight During Heated Race Debate

Amber Rose got into a fight with Joseline Hernandez on a reality TV show after the latter accused her of "wanting to be a white girl."

The model's dust-up with the Love & Hip Hop alum appeared in a trailer for an upcoming episode of the celebrity edition of BET's College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The reality series follows contestants as they live together and attend historically Black universities.

A trailer for next week's episode, with strong language, was shared to Twitter. In it, Rose and Hernandez are sitting in a classroom at Alabama State University (ASU) with other celebrities when the debate about race kicks off.

Photo of Amber Rose attending the National Film and Television Awards Ceremony on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The former girlfriend of Kanye West appeared to get into a fight during the trailer for an episode of BET's "College Hill: Celebrity Edition." Phillip Faraone/Getty Images North America

Rose, who is biracial, opened up on how "I don't fit in white spaces, but I don't fit in black spaces."

Known as "the Puerto Rican Princess," Hernandez looked at Rose when she referred to "the whites" in the room. However, she later apologized to the model, saying, "if you feel like I singled you out, I apologize. I didn't mean to do that."

Despite the apology, their argument continues to heat up when Hernandez takes another aim at Rose. "You know what? Your problem really is you want to be a white girl! Your problem is you really don't want to be Black," she shouts at an incredulous Rose, as the teacher chides her for her comment.

Rose is then seen standing up and walking over to Hernandez, as she says in the voice over, "I can't let nobody bully me like that."

The clip then shows Rose taking a swipe at Hernandez and cuts away to the other celebrities in the room who look shocked. They are heard saying, "No." Reality star Tiffany Pollard can be seen crying and screaming, "Oh, my God."

Joseline Hernandez vs. Amber Rose 🔥



next week on #CollegeHillCelebrityEdition ✏️ pic.twitter.com/wTR34MCOeU — Reality Cvnt ✨ (@RealityCvnt) June 1, 2023

It shows some of the physical altercation before a screen of text pops up explaining the decision not to show the full fight.

The statement on the screen reads that "out of respect for all parties involved, we have chosen not to show this fight. 'College Hill' and ASU do not condone violence of any kind."

Newsweek contacted Rose and Hernandez's representatives by email for comment.

The fight caused much debate on Twitter, but some people were more disappointed that BET didn't air the full altercation.

"Joseline was low key right. All season Amber was trying to 'prove' her whiteness or biracial likeness for whatever reason. You are at a HBCU, you should be honing into your blackness, and it's greatness," wrote one person.

Another added: "What Amber Rose meant was she doesn't feel accepted by Black women. Black men lust after her bc [because] Amber Rose is still very much a mixed/white woman who benefitted from having Black women's aesthetics and proximity to Black men. That's the conversation that should be had."

But a third was more keen to see the fight between the women: "I'm mad BET put the Joseline and Amber Rose fight in the trailer and then didn't even show it."

Rose became well known when she dated Kanye West for two years from 2008.

She later married Wiz Khalifa in 2013, and the pair welcomed their son, Sebastian, the same year before filing for divorce in 2014.

Rose also shares a 3-year-old son, Slash, with Cher's current boyfriend, record-label executive Alexander Edwards.