Major Things Kanye West Said About Illuminati Prior to Missing Claims

Old comments from Kanye West, now known as Ye, regarding the Illuminati have resurfaced online.

It was stated on Twitter at the end of December that the rapper was "missing" after the star's former business manager, Thomas St. John, was unable to track him down while trying to serve a lawsuit that alleges West failed to pay him during an 18-month contracted post as his senior financial advisor.

A December 19, 2022 court filing, obtained by The U.S. Sun revealed St. John is looking for more time, at least till the end of March 2023, to find West to serve him with the $4.5 million lawsuit after St. John and his attorneys attempted to serve the star via mail at his home and at multiple other addresses.

There is no evidence that West is currently missing and social media speculation seems to be based on a tweet regarding St. John's inability to track him down that used the word "missing."

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was seen a couple of days before the rumors began, when a photographer "spotted him attending church in Los Angeles" on December 14, per DailyMail.co.uk.

There is no link between West and the Illuminati but, despite this, people on social media have speculated that West's false "missing" status is is linked to the Illuminati, as the star has spoken out about the supposed secret society in the past.

This conspiracy theory has led to fans expressing their curiosity over what he has actually said about the Illuminati previously.

What Kanye West Has Said About the Illuminati

2010 - Kanye Jokes About Illuminati on Twitter

In now-deleted tweets posted more than a decade ago, West, now 45, joked about the Illuminati, the secret society that supposedly, according to conspiracy theories, controls every major organization in the world, manipulating finances and dictating policy to usher in "the new world order."

"I've got question about 'the illuminati' … what is it exactly ??? … and why do people think pop stars have a membership???!!! LOL," West tweeted, per a 2010 report from MTV.

"Is illuminati and devil worshipping like the same thing … do they have a social network that celebs can sign up for?"

The musician, who shares four children with former spouse Kardashian then reportedly added in jest: "Question… can you devil worship on the new iphone??? LOL!!!

"What's better for devil worshipping Iphone or the Droid… Does lucifer return text… is he or she on Skype? Don't wanna be sexist."

West's Twitter account was suspended on December 1 after he shared an image of a swastika blended with the Star of David.

2015 - Kanye Comments on Tidal's "Illuminati Moment"

In 2015 West wrote his own cover story for Paper magazine, where he once again joked about the Illuminati.

These comments came off the back of the launch of Tidal, Jay-Z's subscription-based streaming service.

The launch of the platform saw celebrities like Jay-Z, West, Usher, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Madonna and Calvin Harris gather on stage for what West later joked looked like an "Illuminati moment."

He wrote in his Paper story: "I heard a comment—a joke—about the Tidal press conference being an Illuminati moment. If there was actually an Illuminati, it would be more like the energy companies. Not celebrities that gave their life to music and who are pinpointed as decoys for people who really run the world."

He added: "I'm tired of people pinpointing musicians as the Illuminati. That's ridiculous. We don't run anything; we're celebrities. We're the face of brands. We have to compromise what we say in lyrics so we don't lose money on a contract."

Prior to the "missing" rumor, West had already had a controversial 2022 after posting a series of antisemitic messages on both Twitter and Instagram in October.

He sparked further fury when he participated in an interview with alt-right political figure Alex Jones, who questioned him on his antisemitic views and said: "I've done a lot of studies. I think Hitler was a really bad guy and I repudiate what Hitler did."

West responded: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler."