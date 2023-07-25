Kari Lake Suffers Blow in Arizona Before Likely Senate Bid

A majority of registered voters in Arizona hold an unfavorable view of former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, including the potential key independent demographic for the rumored Senate hopeful, according to a poll.

A survey from Noble Predictive Insights of 1,000 registered voters shared with The Messenger found that 51 percent of voters in Arizona either hold a "very" or "somewhat" unfavorable opinion of the Republican, compared to 35 percent who have a favorable view of Lake.

When broken down further, Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump in the 2022 midterm election which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is also thought of as unfavorable among most independent voters (51 percent). The results could raise concerns for Lake, who has frequently said she is considering U.S. Senate run in 2024 for the seat currently occupied by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent last December.

If Lake, who has spent months falsely claiming she won her 2022 election and has fruitlessly attempted to have the legitimate results thrown out in the courts, has any hopes of flipping the Arizona Senate seat, she may need to rely on independent voters to switch allegiance in the Senate race which currently looks set to be between Sinema, Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, and a Republican candidate.

Kari Lake visits SiriusXm Studios on June 27, 2023, in New York City. A poll has found that 51 percent of Arizona voters have an unfavorable view of Lake. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Lake's office via email for comment.

Speaking to Breitbart News earlier this month, Lake once more suggested that she is "considering" a run for Senate while still fighting the 2022 gubernatorial election results.

"It's something I may have to do because we can't have people who don't care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, D.C. Got a lot of options on the table. I'm taking a look at all of them, and I'll be making some decisions here in the coming months," Lake said.

In late 2022 and early 2023, there were some polls that suggested Lake could win the Arizona Senate seat should she choose to run.

However, as noted by polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, all the most recent polls dating show that Democrat candidate Gallego is currently the favorite for the seat.

An OH Predictive Insights poll of 1,000 registered voters published in February found that Gallego would come out on top in all potential three-way ties, including if the 2024 election was between himself (34 percent), Sinema (19 percent) and Lake (26 percent).

The survey also found that Gallego would have a double lead in a hypothetical face-off against just Lake, with 43 percent to 33 percent.