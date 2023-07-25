Politics

Kari Lake Suffers Blow in Arizona Before Likely Senate Bid

By
Politics Kari Lake Arizona Senate Kyrsten Sinema

A majority of registered voters in Arizona hold an unfavorable view of former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, including the potential key independent demographic for the rumored Senate hopeful, according to a poll.

A survey from Noble Predictive Insights of 1,000 registered voters shared with The Messenger found that 51 percent of voters in Arizona either hold a "very" or "somewhat" unfavorable opinion of the Republican, compared to 35 percent who have a favorable view of Lake.

When broken down further, Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump in the 2022 midterm election which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is also thought of as unfavorable among most independent voters (51 percent). The results could raise concerns for Lake, who has frequently said she is considering U.S. Senate run in 2024 for the seat currently occupied by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent last December.

If Lake, who has spent months falsely claiming she won her 2022 election and has fruitlessly attempted to have the legitimate results thrown out in the courts, has any hopes of flipping the Arizona Senate seat, she may need to rely on independent voters to switch allegiance in the Senate race which currently looks set to be between Sinema, Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, and a Republican candidate.

Kari Lake in New York
Kari Lake visits SiriusXm Studios on June 27, 2023, in New York City. A poll has found that 51 percent of Arizona voters have an unfavorable view of Lake. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Lake's office via email for comment.

Speaking to Breitbart News earlier this month, Lake once more suggested that she is "considering" a run for Senate while still fighting the 2022 gubernatorial election results.

"It's something I may have to do because we can't have people who don't care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, D.C. Got a lot of options on the table. I'm taking a look at all of them, and I'll be making some decisions here in the coming months," Lake said.

"Got a lot of options on the table. I'm taking a look at all of them, and I'll be making some decisions here in the coming months."

Read more

In late 2022 and early 2023, there were some polls that suggested Lake could win the Arizona Senate seat should she choose to run.

However, as noted by polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, all the most recent polls dating show that Democrat candidate Gallego is currently the favorite for the seat.

An OH Predictive Insights poll of 1,000 registered voters published in February found that Gallego would come out on top in all potential three-way ties, including if the 2024 election was between himself (34 percent), Sinema (19 percent) and Lake (26 percent).

The survey also found that Gallego would have a double lead in a hypothetical face-off against just Lake, with 43 percent to 33 percent.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC