Soon after the last-remaining claim of her legal challenge to Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election was dismissed in court on Monday, former Republican candidate Kari Lake teased her supporters, tweeting there would be a "big announcement" on Tuesday.

Lake, who ran in Arizona's November gubernatorial election with Donald Trump's endorsement, lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, but refused to concede. Instead, she filed a legal challenge against the election's result, alleging irregularities in Maricopa County that prevented her from winning and disenfranchised Republican voters.

Her legal challenge has been consistently rejected in the past few months, but Lake has so far bounced back from every dismissal of her case. On Monday, after a ruling that has the potential to dismiss her case for good, she tweeted to her followers: "Big announcement tomorrow!" She did not give any more details.

In a separate tweet published on Monday, Lake shared a GIF that read, "Fix this broken system," with the caption, "Amen."

Her supporters responded to her cryptic message by telling her to "stay strong," while many suggested that the Lake might take her case to the U.S. Supreme Court. "SCOTUS," one Twitter user wrote. "Scotus, here we come!" tweeted another. "Pray!"

But Lake's mysterious message might also allude to previous hints she gave about potentially running for the U.S. Senate seat for Arizona in 2024, when incumbent Kyrsten Sinema will run for a second term in office.

Sinema was elected to the role as a Democrat in 2018 but has since announced that she will run next year as an independent candidate, potentially making way for a three-way race in Arizona. Lake, who remain hugely popular in the GOP, could have a chance to secure the Republican Party's nomination, but has not yet confirmed whether she will run, only teasing a possible campaign.

"KARI LAKE FOR SENATE!," tweeted a Lake supporter in response to her tweet on Monday. "Running for Senate?" asked another.

During an interview in April on the One America News Network , Lake said: "I am seriously considering a run for Senate, yes absolutely.

"Just because they stole an election, we're so dangerous to them, I'm so dangerous to the status quo and this rotten swamp that they're willing to steal an election to stop me and our movement. I'm not letting them get away with that. We're not going away. And so, I am seriously considering a run for Senate."

However, the former Republican nominee has yet to formally announce a Senate campaign, a move which would signal that Lake has moved away from her legal challenge to the November gubernatorial election's results—which many have compared to Trump's claims over the 2020 presidential election.

Lake's ideological affinity to the former president has led some of her supporters t wondering whether the defeated Republican nominee would run as Trump's vice president in 2024. "Looking Forward to the Good New Tomorrow.. VP Lake," wrote a supporter on Twitter. "Trump/Kari 2024!!!," tweeted another.

During an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan earlier in May, Lake avoided answering a question about whether she would consider being Trump's running mate for the 2024 election.

